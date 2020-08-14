Delhi University's Open Book Exams: Confusion Still Continues Among The Students

Confusion relating to the submission of answer sheets and examination exercise was triggered after an email was sent to all the students studying in Delhi University appearing for the OBE (Open Book Exams) on Tuesday, August 11.

Around 67,000 students appeared for the OBE until Tuesday. However, on the following day, just 300 students appeared as not many exams were scheduled for the day but the confusion continued. The exam portal was displaying "no exam" for the MA Sociology students who had an exam of Sociology. Owing to this confusion, the nodal officer of the department had to write to DU authorities to email to question paper.

Confusion persists in DU's OBE

This was not it, on Tuesday the students were compelled to scan their answer sheets and send them via email to the concerned authorities because they were facing trouble with uploading them to the exam server. Many students have said that, "the server of DU crashed minutes before the submission deadline."

READ | DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Exam Likely To Be Conducted From Sept 6 To 11

READ | Delhi University To Hold Final Year Exams In August

Students perplexed and the confusion continued

Students studying in different colleges of Delhi University said that because of the problems being faced by them while uploading the answer sheets or accessing the question paper OBE has become more challenging to them as the nodal officers of the college are also not available to help.

Abha Dev Habib, a former executive council member said, “The exam branch is going to have nightmares in compiling answer scripts as students are submitting multiple times. Sometimes the portal crashes midway."

READ | DU OBE 2020: Delhi University's Final Mock Tests To Conclude Tomorrow

READ | DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Might Include ECA Quota Again For Admissions