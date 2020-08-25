DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 To Start From September 22

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala recently released the timetable for DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020. The plus two SAY exam time table was released on the official website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala at dhse.kerala.gov.in. The students can visit the official website of the board to check plus two improvement exam 2020 time table. Here is everything you need to know about the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020 and its time table.

The last date of submitting plus two SAY application form 2020 is today, i.e. on August 25, 2020. DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020 will be conducted from September 22 to September 26, 2020. This DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020 is conducted for those students who could not clear their plus two examinations this year. The DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020 will be conducted in two shifts of morning and afternoon. The morning shift will start from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Here is a look at the detailed plus two say exam time table.

DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020 time table

September 22, 2020 - Accountancy, History, Islamic History & Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems

September 23, 2020 - Economics, Journalism

September 24, 2020 - Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology

September 25, 2020 - English (Part 1)

September 26, 2020 - Mathematics, Part III languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam 2020: Arts stream time table

September 22, 2020 – Sanskrit

September 23, 2020 – Main/ Subsidiary

September 24, 2020 - Literature/ Aesthetics

September 25, 2020 - Part I – English/ Part II – Languages

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala had announced the plus two examination results on July 15. A total of over four lakh students had appeared in the DHSE Class XII examinations this year. The overall passing percentage of students stood at 85.13%. The pass percentage for DHSE Class XII students for the following streams are as followed: Humanities - 77.76%, Commerce - 84.52%, Technical stream - 87.94%, and Art stream - 98.75%.