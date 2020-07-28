Kerala Plus One Result 2020: DHSE Plus One Result To Be Out This Month Says State Dept

Department of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE in Kerala has released an official notification regarding the results of the Kerala plus one classes. The notification suggests that the students affiliated to the board and enrolled in plus one classes can expect the results in the month of July or early in August. Once the results are out, students can check them on the official website of the board. The link for the same is keralaresults.nic.in.

Also Read | UK Board Result 2020: UK Board 10th And 12th Result Expected To Be Out On July 29

Kerala plus one result 2020 details

Once the results are live on Kerala plus one result 2020 date, students can check how they have performed in the annual exams on the website. If there are any discrepancies, students can visit the schools that they are registered in. An alternate link for the same is dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can use either of the websites for result checking of plus one.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020: DHSE Plus One Result To Be Out Soon On Keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath had earlier revealed that the results of the plus two class are likely to release this month. The evaluation is in the final stages and the results will be announced soon as per the minister. He made this announcement when declaring the Kerala plus two results earlier this month.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Out Soon, Check DHSE Plus One Results From Official Link

The affiliated students and institutions are urged by the state to be updated with the latest notification on the official website of the board. The results will only be announced through the registered website as per the ministry. The passing percentage of 2020 saw a 0.77% increase which is 85.13% in 2020 for the plus two results. In 2019, it was 84.33% for plus two students as per reports. This year for the plus two examinations, over 3.75 lakh students registered and wrote the papers in between the pandemic and over 3.19 lakh students have cleared the examinations.

Here are the steps for Kerala plus one result 2020

Log in to the official website that is - keralaresults.nic.in for Kerala plus one result 2020. Look at the 'HSE Results' on the DHSE plus one result homepage. Click on the pus one results and you will be led to the plus one result page. Type your roll number and required credentials. You will get your plus two result 2020 on the display. Keep a printout for future use or reference.

Also Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon By DHSE Kerala At Keralaresults.nic.in