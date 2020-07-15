Kerala DHSE Results 2020: Pass Percentage Stands At 85.13%, An Increase Of 0.8% From 2019

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on July 15 announced that the board examination results for Class XII students and candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites 'keralaresults.nic.in' and 'dhsekerala.gov.in'. A total of over four lakh students for DHSE Class XII examinations this year and the pass percentage of students stood at 85.13%. In 2018, the passing percentage of the plus two students were 83.75% followed by 2019, which saw a slight increase to 84.33%.

The pass percentage for DHSE Class XII students for the following streams are as followed: Humanities - 77.76%, Commerce - 84.52%, Technical stream - 87.94%, and Art stream - 98.75%. According to reports, a total of 234 students 100 percent marks, while over 18,000 students have secured A+ in all subjects. The Kerala state board will also announce VHSE results today, said state's education minister C. Raveendranath. Kerala education minister announced the results for DHSE and VHSE through video conferencing. As per reports, the pass percentage for VHSE students stood at 76.06. Ernakulam district recorded the highest pass percentage among all districts in Kerala.

Students can apply for re-examination

According to the guidelines provided by DHSE 2020, people who are unsuccessful in the current exams can apply to the improvement examinations. The dates for which are yet to be declared. In the past years, the improvement exams are conducted in July. However, the coronavirus situation might change the course of the improvement exams as well.

