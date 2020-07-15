Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Kerala DHSE Class 12th Results Out Now; Direct Link Here

Department of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE Kerala has declared the results of the plus two classes that is Class 12th board exams. There were more than four lakh students who were awaiting the results. The results of the examinations can be accessed on several links of the Kerala state board. Here are some links- results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala plus two result 2020 out now

Alternate gateways to check the DHSE plus two result are mobile applications like PRD Live and Saphalm. Kerala state education department had conducted the examinations after it controlled the first wave of COVID-19 cases. The examinations were conducted for all schools of 10th and 12th classes in late May and in early June. The Kerala education followed the HRD ministry’s guidelines for releasing the Kerala results in the month of July.

The department had made a decision of declaring the results on July 10, however, it was declared today due to unavoidable circumstances. The Kerala state is one of the few states whose examinations witness highest passing percentage amid all states in normal circumstances, it will be interesting to see if the lockdown situation has affected the results in form of passing percentage.

In the past two years, Kerala plus two result 2020 examinations have witnessed a gradual increase. In 2018, the passing percentage of the plus two students were 83.75% followed by 2019, which saw a slight increase to 84.33%. The passing percentage of the SSLC class saw an all-time high in the last five years. According to reports, a similar result is awaited by the plus two classes. Out of the results of 2020, top student, best district, best-performing stream and more will be withdrawn.

DHSE plus two result can have a round two

According to the guidelines provided by DHSE 2020, people who are unsuccessful in the current exams can apply to the improvement examinations. The dates for which are yet to be declared. In the past years, the improvement exams are conducted in July. However, the coronavirus situation might change the course of the improvement exams as well.

Kerala plus two result 2020 gateway details