Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: DHSE Plus Two Result To Be Out On Keralaresults.nic.in At 2pm

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHSE) of Kerala is going to release the Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 today. The DHSE 2020 exams started from March 10, 2020. However, the exams were postponed after March 19 as the countrywide lockdown was initiated and imposed due to Covid-19. The remaining papers from DHSE 2020 Exams were re-conducted at the end of May 2020, that is from May 27 till May 30, 2020. Read on to know what time are the Plus two results 2020 going to be announced, and where can one check them.
DHSE has declared in an official statement that the DHSE Plus Two Result will be announced on July 15, 2020. Students will be able to check the result after 2 pm. Once the DHSE plus two results are declared, the Directorate will soon also initiate the release of the school-wise result.
The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. Moreover, details of marks and percentage of the students can also be checked on various third-party websites. Websites such as results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in will also be displaying the results.
Students should go to the Google Play Store and download the Saphalam App. As the next step, students need to open the application and to enter their name, the school details, and the roll number. Once the student clicks on submit, the result should appear on the screen.