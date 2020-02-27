DRDO MTS Admit Card 2020 To Release Soon; How To Download The Admit Card

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) MTS Admit Card for the year 2020 will soon release. DRDO will be shortly releasing the DRDO MTS Admit Card on the official website. The exam will be held in the first week of March. DRDO is conducting the exams for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff Post. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Test and the Interview.

The DRDO MTS Admit card will have all the details regarding the exam, venue, time and date. The shortlisted candidates can download their DRDO Admit Card once it has been released on the official website. The candidates who will be qualified after the written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview. The officials will release the DRDO MTS Admit Card for 2020 and the candidates can get the information regarding the exam in the DRDO MTS Admit Card 2020 notice.

Download the DRDO Admit Card Here DRDO ADMIT CARD 2020

About DRDO Admit Card 2020

The DRDO MTS exams will be conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The name of the post is the Multi Tasking Staff. The exam is going to be conducted in the first week of March. The job locations will be different places across India.

How to check and download the DRDO MTS Admit Card for the year 2020?

Here are the steps that are to be followed when the candidates have to check and download their DRDO MTS Admit Card from the official website. The candidates will have to follow the instructions given below.

Step 1 Open the official website of DRDO https://drdo.gov.in/

Step 2 The link will take you to the official website of DRDO

Step 3 Check for the latest news regarding downloading the DRDO MTS Admit Card

Step 4 Click on the notification

Step 5 After that, enter your details and download your admit card

