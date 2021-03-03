DRDO recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Apprentice Posts; See How To Apply

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Diploma/ITI Apprenticeship training. The vacancies are for the DEAL, Dehradun. DEAL refers to Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory. The vacancy for the Diploma/ITI Apprenticeship post is for a period of one year. The last date for applying the same is by March 12, 5 pm. Candidates can apply for the post through the official website at apprenticeshipindia.org. The recruitment drive is for filling up 71 posts in the organization. Read on to know more about DRDO recruitment 2021.

DRDO recruitment 2021 details

Applications are invited for the post of Diploma Apprentices trainee as well as ITI Apprentice Trainees. Only online applications would be accepted for applying for apprentice posts.

Candidates would be selected depending on the marks they obtain in the qualifying exam. For registration or application process, diploma candidates can visit www.mhrdnats.gov.in, while ITI candidates can visit the apprenticeship portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

Candidates must have completed ITI from NCVT or SCVT board. Only candidates who have completed the qualifying exam as regular candidates are eligible to apply.

Candidates should be of a minimum age of 18 years of age and a maximum of 27 years of age.

Here is the official DRDO recruitment notification PDF.

Eligibility Criteria & Educational Qualification

For Diploma Apprentice Trainees - Candidates need a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma.

For ITI Apprentice Trainees - Candidate should have passed 10th standard or equivalent with Science subjects under 10+2 education system. ITI in Electronics/ Radio and TV/ Machinist/ Fitter/ Turner under NCVT or SCVT scheme.

After selection in the qualifying exam, the candidates have to produce a fitness certificate in accordance with the standard format issued by an authorized Medical Officer of any government hospital.

Candidates who would be selected for the apprenticeship training would be eligible for the stipend of 8000 INR and 7000 INR per month for Diploma Apprentice and ITI Apprentice candidates respectively.

