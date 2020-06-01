DRDO Recruitment: Check Vacancy With Respect To Different Branch For 185 Scientist Posts

DRDO i.e. Defence Research and Development Organisation recently announced application for the direct recruitment for their Scientist B positions. They have 185 positions to be filled for the scientist posts. The last date to successfully apply for the post is July 10 by 5 pm. Check out the application format and the basic rules needed to apply for these posts. Here is a snip of the official notification.

DRDO recruitment 2020: Direct scientist recruitment

Visit the official website for full details - https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_137.pdf

The 185 scientist posts are for DRDO, Delhi branch where the graduate and Postgraduate students depending on their streams are invited to apply for the Scientist B posts.

Interested Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in)

The candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive exam and their percentage of marks in NET. They would then be called for the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or other RAC/ DRDO associated body.

All eligible IIT and NIT engineering graduates who have 80% aggregate marks in their EQ degree will be called for a Descriptive Examination before their interview.

DRDO 2020 Vacancies - 185 scientist posts

Check out the scientist B vacancies in DRDO with respect to the graduation field of study of the students.

Electronics & Comm. Engineering: 37 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 35 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering: 31 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 12 Posts

Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering: 10 Posts

Physics: 08 Posts

Chemistry: 07 Posts

Chemical Engineering: 06 Posts

Aeronautical Engineering: 04 Posts

Mathematics: 04 Posts

Civil Engineering: 03 Posts

Psychology: 10 Posts

Electronics & Comm. Engineering: 04 Posts

Mechanical Engineering: 08 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering: 01 Post

Aeronautical Engineering: 05 Posts

DRDO is India's Defence and research organisation which nourishes and employs some brilliant scientists who are recruited in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) position. The research division of DRDO is called DRDS which offers some broad range of technologies from across the country. Recently DRDO has even launched many economic and safe measures to counter the effect of COVID-19. They have also recently launched a UV sanitisation/disinfection chamber at Cochin airport as well.

