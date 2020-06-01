DRDO Recruitment: Check Vacancy With Respect To Different Branch For 185 Scientist Posts

Quick links:
DRDO i.e. Defence Research and Development Organisation recently announced application for the direct recruitment for their Scientist B positions. They have 185 positions to be filled for the scientist posts. The last date to successfully apply for the post is July 10 by 5 pm. Check out the application format and the basic rules needed to apply for these posts. Here is a snip of the official notification.
Image courtesy: DRDO official website
Image courtesy: DRDO official website
Check out the scientist B vacancies in DRDO with respect to the graduation field of study of the students.
DRDO is India's Defence and research organisation which nourishes and employs some brilliant scientists who are recruited in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) position. The research division of DRDO is called DRDS which offers some broad range of technologies from across the country. Recently DRDO has even launched many economic and safe measures to counter the effect of COVID-19. They have also recently launched a UV sanitisation/disinfection chamber at Cochin airport as well.
Promo Image courtesy: ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash