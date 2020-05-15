DRDO Admit Card 2020: DRDO MTS Admit Card To Be Released Soon

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are soon expected to release the DRDO MTS admit card. The DRDO admit card 2020 will be for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam of 2020. The DRDO admit card 2020 will be released on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO.gov.in. The eligible candidates who have filled the application for the DRDO CEPTAM entry test need to download the DRDO MTS admit card to appear in the written exams.

The total vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff are 1817 with locations all over India. For the recruitment of 1817 posts, DRDO admit card 2020 will be made available to download online. Centre For Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will be conducting the exam as per the official schedule available on the official website. A candidate is expected to regularly check the official website drdo.gov.in for all the latest updates regarding the exam and DRDO admit card 2020.

The application process for the exam is over in January 2020. The date of the examination will also be provided on the official website later. The date, time, and venue of the examination will be mentioned on the DRDO MTS admit card once it is available to download. The DRDO MTS admit card will be available on the official website drdo.gov.in two weeks before the examination date. A candidate is advised to download and keep a coloured print out with them. This print out of DRDO admit card 2020 is mandatory to carry while appearing for the exams. will not be sent by post.

How to download DRDO admit card 2020 from the official website drdo.gov.in