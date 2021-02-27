DSE Assam Recruitment: DSE Invites Applications For 241 Graduate Teacher Posts

DSE Assam Recruitment: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher. Interested candidates can head to DSE’s official website and apply to the posts through the online mode. The applications will be made available on madhyamik.assam.gov.in from February 28 2021 onwards. Candidates must also note that the last date of the online application is 10 March 2021.

DSE Assam Recruitment 2021

There are a total of 241 vacancies of Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit) at DSE. The DSE Recruitment notification was uploaded on the official website some days ago along with the advertisement number GB-EST/ Advertisement (Sanskrit)/ 1/2021/50. Candidates can go through this article to learn more about eligibility, selection, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other important details.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 February 2021

The last date to submit the online application: 10 March 2021

Here are the eligibility criteria for the DSE Assam vacancy

Educational Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts and Sanskrit language as one of the subjects or the highest degree. The candidate should have scored at least 50% Marks or equivalent and a Bachelors of Education from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution.

DSE Assam Recruitment: Salary

The DSE Assam Recruitment notification says that the pay will be Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60,500 and Grade Pay Rs. 8700/- Per Month and Other allowances as admissible per rule.

How to apply for DSE Assam Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in

You will find an activated link that says DSE Assam Recruitment.

You will be redirected to a page that will have the application form available from Feb 28 onwards. Till then it is advisable that candidates read the notification.

After keying in all their details, candidates can submit their application along with the required documents.

More vacancies in Assam

In addition to the DSE, the Directorate of Sericulture, Assam released the admit card of written examination for the recruitment of 180 Grade IV Vacancy under Sericulture Department, Assam. Candidates who have submitted their online applications for Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit card from the official portal. There are 180 posts in this recruitment drive by the Directorate of Sericulture Assam. The exam is set to be conducted on Feb 28, only four days after the admit card is released (Feb 24).

(Image: Shutterstock)