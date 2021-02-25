JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Exam Analysis Of Afternoon Shift: 'Math Toughest, Physics Easiest'

JEE Main 2021 Day-3 Exam Analysis: Most of the candidates who took the JEE Main 2021 paper 1 (B.Tech/B.E) in the afternoon session on the third-day i.e., February 25 found the difficulty level of the questions moderate. The students said that the questions from the Mathematics section were the toughest while the questions from the Physics sections were the easiest among all three subjects.

The afternoon session of JEE Main 2021 was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. There were a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 were 300. Five out of 10 questions had to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject.

The JEE Main Paper 1 had a total of three sections- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each section had a total of 30 questions. Section -I comprised of 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers while Section -II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted.

JEE Main Paper 1 Day 3- Difficulty Level

Mathematics – Moderately Tough. Weightage was given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters of Class XI & XII with 2 to 3 fact-based questions from Modern Physics. Even the Numerical based section had easy questions. It was a balanced section.

Chemistry - Moderate level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Organic & Physical Chemistry. Students reported one question on Hydrocarbons had no correct options.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)