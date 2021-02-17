UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021: CISF AC Admit Card Released On Upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 on its website. All the candidates who appeared in UPSC CISF 2021 AC Exe Exam can now download the call letter from the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that on its official website, UPSC has stated that the facility to download the UPSC CISF AC Admit card 2021 will be available from February 16 to March 14, 2021. Find out the steps to follow in order to download your CISF AC admit card.

UPSC CISF AC Admit card 2021 download

Visit the official UPSC website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Click on CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 flashing on the homepage.

Upon clicking the link you will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the registration, date of birth, a random image and hit the submit button.

The UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen and a download option will be enabled at the end of the screen.

Download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.b Here’s the link to reach the admit card. Download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021

It is also important to note that the candidates are required to bring the hard copy of the UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, in each session to secure admission to Exam Hall. In addition to this the E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Industrial Security Force AC (Exe) LDC Exam, 2021. The UPSC website also mentions that all the candidates are required to enter into the Exam before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. before 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 PM for the Afternoon Session.

It is important to remember that UPSC will not allow any candidate to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safekeeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

