DTE Maharashtra 2020 Admission’s Provisional Merit List To Release On August 28

Directorate of Technical Education or DTE in Maharashtra will be closing the online registration process for DTE Maharashtra 2020. The DTE Maharashtra 2020 admission process will have a final round of form acceptance today that is August 25, 2020. Under the DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration programme, SSC and HSC that is class 10th and class 12th students can apply for diploma courses in technical education.

DTE Maharashtra admission final date today

Students who wish to complete the formalities by today itself can log in to the website and link for the same is poly20.dtemaharashtra.org. The students who have cleared all the exams of school education can apply for the courses by today. After today, students cannot apply for the DTE Maharashtra admissions. The DTE Maharashtra admission process had begun on August 10, 2020.

The fee structure that students can keep ready is Rs 400/- for the general or the open category for aspirants from Maharashtra. The same fee amount is for students from outside Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant candidates. Whereas the reserved category candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 300/- while filling the forms for DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration.

According to the DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration notification, the provisional merit list, that is the first merit list, will be revealed on August 28, after a thorough evaluation of the applicants. The DTE Maharashtra merit list will be followed by the document verification process of the candidates.

Here is everything you need to know about DTE Maharashtra diploma admission and DTE Maharashtra merit list

Provisional merit list to release on-August 28 Objection window for merit list-August 29 Objection window to shut on-August 31 Final Merit List-September 2

Here are the steps to complete DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration today

Students who wish to apply for DTE Maharashtra 2020 can do so today. Copy the link poly20.dtemaharashtra.org and paste it to go to the official website of DTE Maharashtra diploma admission. Look for the registration link-New Registration-on the homepage for DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration. This will lead to another page where the candidate will be required to fill all details personal and educational credentials for DTE Maharashtra diploma admission. The final step is to pay the fees and save a copy of the confirmation page that will be displayed after finishing DTE Maharashtra diploma admission registration.

The DTE Maharashtra diploma admission process and the DTE Maharashtra merit list announcements will all be done online and students need not go to a college or government headquarters for the same. Students who will complete the DTE Maharashtra 2020 registration today will also have to finish the document verification step today. Students can complete the registration through the official website only.