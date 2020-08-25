TS DOST 2020-21 Application For Phase 1 College Admissions Starts

The application for Degree Online Services, Telangana that is TS DOST 2020-2021 has started on the official website of the state. The TS DOST application is for those students who have cleared class 12th or the intermediate exam successfully and wish to enter for the undergraduate level courses. DOST application 2020 must be completed on the official website and link for the same is dist.cgg.gov.in. According to the official notification, the phase-1 of the TS DOST registration will be until September 7.

TS DOST 2020 application process begins

Under TS DOST 2020-21, colleges like Osmania, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, Kaktiya, Telangana are registered. Students can apply to these universities for the academic year 2020-20211. As per the notification, the TS DOST registration is on for undergraduate as well as TSBTET 2 diploma courses like D-pharmacy.

The special category certificate verification under TS DOST registration will be done after September 2. The students can select options for the courses between August 29 to September 8. TS DOST notification for merit list will be based on choice and marks obtained by students. TS DOST application’s first allotment will be scheduled on September 16.

If the students who wish to finalise the TS DOST registration in the colleges allotted to them in the first list then they can do so by self-reporting between September 17 to 22. These seats will be only available for DOST application 2020-21’s phase-1 and for phase-2 these will not be accepted. Students will have to lock the TS DOST application within the time frame. The second phase will start from September 17 and go on until September 23. Phase-2 will have a separate merit list. Total, there will be three rounds of TS DOST registration and merit list.

According to the official TS DOST notification students who wish to register for the first round of admissions must do so with their Aadhaar number and complete the verification process on the TS DOST 2020 website. A notification will be sent to the registered phone number and students must complete this process for TS DOST registration. Several other methods to complete the registration is by logging in through the state government T App Folio and MeeSeva Centre. For the initial registration, a fee amount of INR 200 is applicable.

TS DOST application first step

On completion of TS DOST registration through Aadhaar and phone number, students will receive their DOST ID and PIN through message. This will be for all future login purposes. Students can start the application process only after the initial mandatory TS DOST 2020 registration.

