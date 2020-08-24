MHT CET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone MHT CET; Read Details

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the plea for postponement of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or the MHT CET 2020. The decision came on Monday after several students were represented at the apex body for dismissal plea. However, a bench of Justices namely Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy cited the example of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 and questioned the plea. They said that the previous orders for cancellation or postponement of exams stood in favour of non-cancellation. The examinations will be held as per the dates released earlier by the examination committee, said the supreme court on MHT CET.

Also Read | MHT CET Date Eligibility Criteria 2020: Maharashtra State Has Released Eligibility For MHT CET

MHT CET 2020 examinations to not postpone, says SC

MHT CET 2020 examinations were originally to be held in the month of June. However, the new MHT CET date is yet to be revealed. The MHT CET date was changed as per Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant’s orders. The MHT CET 2020 exams are to be conducted for shortlisted candidates for several graduate and undergraduate courses.

Also Read | MHT CET 2020: Will The CET Examination Take Place In July 2020?

Supreme court on MHT CET gave examples of other states

Karnataka state held the CET exams that is the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, as per Supreme court on MHT CET. The examinations were held between July 30 and July 31 after the High Court gave the green signal. The examinations were held despite heavy criticisms from the students and parents alike. The Karnataka state education board even held class 10th and class 12th examinations despite facing flak.

Also Read | KCET 2020: The CET Exam To Happen As Per High Court's Instructions

MHT CET date and other details

Gujarat was another state to follow the same. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test or the GUCET 2020 were held on August 24. The prime example of this as stated by the SC is JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September. Lakhs of students will be attending the examinations despite the COVID-19 threat across the country. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka that is the COMEDK also conducted the entrance examinations for shortlisting the undergraduate medical, dentist courses. The results for the same will be out soon as per reports. Students can keep checking the official site for MHT CET date and further updates.

Also Read | MHT CET 2020 Exam Dates To Be Announced By Next Week: MHA State Education Minister