DTU Admission 2020 UG Counselling Dates: JAC To Start After JEE Main 2020 Exams

DTU aka Delhi Technological University has announced its tentative dates to conduct its Undergraduate counselling. The DTU is slated to conduct the UG courses’ Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) in the first week of September, likely after the JEE Main 2020 exam is conducted in India. Read on to know more details about DTU admission 2020 and the last date to apply for DTU college courses.

Last dates for admission into DTU colleges

Candidates who wanted to apply for MBA in Family business can apply for the courses by maximum August 16th. However, the last date to apply for an international MBA program is September 30.

Candidates who are interested to apply for International BTech programme, International BBA programme (in the East Delhi campus), International BA(Hons) in Economics (in the East Delhi campus), International Bachelor of Design, International MBA (in the East Delhi campus) programmes, International MTech, International MSc, and International Master in Design can apply latest by September 30.

Candidates who want to apply for BA Arts (Hons) in USME, east campus, the last date to fill the DTU admission form is by August 14. While the last date for MBA in DTU campus is July 31.

JEE main 2020 news

The Joint Entrance Examinations i.e. JEE Main and advanced of 2020 that were scheduled in July had been postponed to September in the wake of the surging coronavirus positive cases in the country.

HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the JEE Main and NEET exams have been postponed. He stated that this decision was taken considering the safety of students and quality education. According to the revised dates, JEE Main exam shall be held between September 1-6, the JEE advanced exam will be conducted on September 27. On the other hand, the NEET exam will be held on September 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, the students of Delhi University are currently undergoing Open book exams via online mode. Reportedly, the final year undergraduate and post-graduate students complained about facing problems while downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets during the mock examination. The mock Open Book Examination (OBE) was the second one in a month after the University had conducted the first one on July 4, where students suffered from similar issues. The third mock OBE examination is scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 4. The final examination for final year students of all streams is scheduled to take from August 10 to August 31.

