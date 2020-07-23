JEE Main 2020: Only Passing Certificate Of Class 12 Required For CFTI And NIT Admission

The centre recently dropped the 12th class marks criteria for IIT admission and following the footsteps, the centre has now decided to follow the same for National Institutes of Technology, NIT admission and all the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). As per the new JEE main eligibility criteria, the JEE main 2020 students will only need to pass their class 12 exams for NIT admission and CFTI admission. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently took to his official Twitter handle to announce the big decision of JEE main 2020 students.

NIT admission and CFTI admission criteria relaxed

HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that for NIT admission and CFTI admission students needed to secure a minimum of 75% marks in 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. However, due to the prevailing circumstances, the Central Seat Allocation Board has now taken the decision to relax the eligibility criteria for NIT admission and CFTI admission. As per the new eligibility criteria, JEE main 2020 qualified students will only need a passing certificate in class 12 irrespective of their class 12 marks. In other words, JEE Main 2020 qualified students now only have to pass their class 12 examination for NIT admission and CFTI admission. This new announcement is good news for all the JEE main 2020 students who wish to take part in the NIT admission and CFTI admission process. See the official announcement by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank here.

📢Attention JEE Main aspirants!

For admissions in #NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying #JEE Main, the #eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (#CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other #CFTIs. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

IIT admission eligibility criteria

On July 17, 2020, the centre announced the decision to ease the eligibility criteria for JEE advanced 2020 students. Those candidates who have passed their class 12 board examination can take part in IIT admission this year irrespective of their marks obtained. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country, several boards had to cancel their class 12 board exams partially. The decision to ease the eligibility criteria for IIT admission was taken because of this reason. Several boards had to release their class 12th result on the basis of a new assessment scheme.

The final class 12 results have been calculated on the average marks secured by the student in the papers for which the exam was conducted. The JEE main 2020 exam date has also been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. JEE Main 2020 exam was scheduled to be held in April this year. However, JEE main 2020 exam will now be held from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020.