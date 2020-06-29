JEE Main 2020: Will The National Entrance Examination Be Conducted Next Month?

India is grappling with the coronavirus situation with over 5,49,000 confirmed cases in the country and about 2,11,000 active cases. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examination dates have been hampered. The JEE Main 2020 exam calendar have been changed drastically. With the original examinations to happen in the month of July, the exams are now postponed to the month of August. However, there are uncertainties over a second postponement of the exams. Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has urged students to continue studying for the papers irrespective of the dates for the same. Read on to know more about the latest updates regarding the exams-

Will JEE Main 2020 be conducted in August?

The wait for the students over the dates of JEE Main 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar which includes the Joint Entrance Examinations as well. JEE Main 2020 which is conducted to shortlist undergraduate students for NIT, IIT and CFTI courses was initially going to be conducted in the month of July. There were reports of the exams going to happen in the month of August. However, that depends on the coronavirus situation in the country.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the cancellation of the CTET examinations. IIT Bombay announced that the next semester would be entirely conducted through online sessions. CBSE and ICSE exams have also been cancelled. Students are waiting to know if the exams are going to be pushed to another date or get cancelled similar to the above instances, as per many social media posts.

Students urge for cancellation of exams of JEE Main 2020

Students urge the authorities for cancellation of exams after the rise in uncertainties around the same. The students took to Twitter and other social media accounts to share their concerns. Here are some of the concerns of students-

