Duet 2020: NTA Likely To Fix Duet Exam Date From September 6-11 2020

According to a recent statement shared by Delhi University, The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct the upcoming Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) in the month of September. This message was shared by the Delhi University's official website. Other important information about the entrance test has also been provided on the Delhi University website.

DUET exam date 2020 set for September

The NTA DUET 2020 examination will be held from September 6 to September 11, 2020. According to the notice shared by Delhi University, All aspirants who are seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil and PhD programmes in the University of Delhi need to give the entrance test set up by The National Testing Agency (NTA). The detailed schedule for The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be provided by the Delhi University at a later date.

Students have also been advised to carefully go through the Delhi University's official website. There are several notices on the website that share important information like eligibility criteria and courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. Detailed information about the National Testing Agency's (NTA) Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has also been posted online.

Students can also register for the upcoming exam on the Delhi University website. Candidates need to choose their relevant course while filling the DUET application form online. According to the notice given by the Delhi University website, the courses selected for the entrance test and the entrance test centre preferences cannot be changed once the registration process is complete. So candidates need to be extremely careful while filling up data on their registration form.

Here is the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website where students can find all the relevant information about the DUET 2020 exams. Moreover, Delhi University has also extended the deadline for online registration. According to a notice shared on the university website, the last date for online registration for all courses has been extended to July 31, 2020. Candidates can register anytime before 5:00 PM on July 31. This extension was granted by the university in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

