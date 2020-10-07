DUET Answer Key 2020: DUET PG Answer Key Released By NTA For 61 Courses

The National Testing Agency, NTA released the DUET answer key 2020 yesterday. The question paper and answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2020 for PG courses was released on the official website of the National Testing Agency at nta.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the DUET 2020 can now go to the official website and check the answer key online. For all the people who are curious about the DUET PG answer key, here is everything you need to know about it.

DUET answer key 2020

The Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2020 was conducted all over India last month from September 6, 2020, to September 11, 2020. A total of 1,50,670 candidates had appeared in the examination. The National Testing Agency has uploaded the question papers and answer keys for 61 postgraduate courses for candidates to challenge. The official notice regarding the NTA DUET answer key 2020 has mentioned a link to check the DUET PG answer key.

The notice also mentioned that the public notice for remaining courses would also be issued subsequently. For each challenged key, a candidate is required to pay a fee of ₹200 as a processing fee. This fee is excluding the bank charges. The payment of the fee can be done online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. The official notice mentions that no challenge in the NTA DUET answer key 2020 will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Here is a look at how to check and challenge the NTA DUET PG answer key 2020

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency at nta.ac.in.

On the homepage go to the section of Latest @NTA and click on a link which reads as, “PUBLIC NOTICE: DUET- 2020 Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys for 61 PG Courses.”

You will be redirected to a new page where a pdf of official notice will open.

Read the notice carefully and click on the link mentioned in the notice.

Enter your credentials carefully and login after cross-checking it.

Your NTA DUET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the DUET PG answer key and take a printout of it for future use.

See the official DUET answer key 2020 notice HERE

Important dates

The date for display of question paper and challenge of provisional answer key for 61 postgraduate courses – October 6, 2020, to October 9, 2020 (up to 5 PM)

Last date of successful transaction fee online – October 9, 2020 (up to 11.50 PM)

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Testing Agency at nta.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and details related to the NTA DUET 2020.

Image credits: Shutterstock