NTA DUET Answer Key 2020 Expected To Be Out Soon at ‘du.ac.in’; Know Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency or the NTA DUET will be releasing the answer key for the entrance examinations of DUET 2020 soon. The examinations were held between September 6 to September 11, 2020. The national-level test was conducted to shortlist students who wish to clear the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2020 for admissions purpose. The NTA DUET 2020 results will help the admission committee shortlist deserving students on the basis of merit list for the seats in the university. Students can soon expect the NTA DUET answer key.

NTA DUET answer key to release soon on the official website

Once the NTA DUET answer key 2020 is released, it will give an idea to the students of their performance. Students can contest the DUET answer key 2020 if they feel there is any discrepancy through the official website after it is released. The website links to check the details as well as to contest the answer key is http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/. The students who have appeared for the examinations will have to use their form number and date of birth as used at the time of registration to log in. Students will be receiving the answer key in PDF formats. They can either download it or use a hard copy to cross-check their answers to the NTA DUET answer key. Once the PDF is open for access, students can analyse the answers to their question papers.

NTA DUET answer key 2020

The DUET 2020 was held in a staged and graded manner in early September to avoid any physical contact of candidates. This is to further curb the transmission of COVID-19 and keep it to a minimum. The result dates for NTA 2020 is yet to be announced. Once the results are announced, the students can apply for the desired courses in Delhi University on the basis of the marks achieved in the entrance examinations.

Here is how one can check the NTA DUET answer key which has been released by the officials

Follow the link http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/ to head to the official website of NTA DUET answer key 2020. Find the link for NTA DUET answer key section ‘DUET Objections, response sheet and master QP and candidate login.’ Fill the section with your form number as well as the date of birth. Click on the login button and you will be led to the NTA DUET answer key section. Check the NTA DUET answer key which is in PDF format.

Promo Image Credits: Canva.com