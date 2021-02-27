FCI Recruitment 2021 For 89 Vacancies Of AGM, MO Notified, Salary Up To Rs 1.8 Lakh

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for recruitment against 89 vacancies for the post of assistant general manager and medical officer. The online application process will begin on March 1 (10 am) and end on March 31 (4 pm). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at fci.gov.in.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

Total - 89 vacancies

FCI Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

The pay scale for assistant general manager posts will be between Rs 60,000 and 1.8 lakh. For the post of the medical officer, the pay scale will be between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.6 lakh. Read on to know more about eligibility criteria and the selection process.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) -- Post Graduate degree or ACA/AICWA/ACS or Bachelor‟s Degree in Law or 5 years Integrated Course in Law. Assistant General Manager (Technical) -- B.Sc. in Agriculture or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science & Technology or Food Technology or Food Processing Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing or Food Preservation Technology or B.Tech. degree or BE degree in Agricultural Engineering or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Bio-Technology or Industrial Bio-Technology or Bio-Technology or Bio-Chemical Engineering or Agricultural BioTechnology. Assistant General Manager (Accounts) -- Associate membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; or The Institute of Cost Accountants of India; or The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Assistant General Manager (Law) -- Full-time Degree in Law with five years of experience. Medical Officer --- M.B.B.S. (Registered and completed the prescribed House Surgery) (either completed the Internship in 1962 or undergone Internment and a compulsory surgency for a period of one year with 3 years‟ experience in any organized Medical Institution, preferably in a labor organization.

Click here for official notification

Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Years

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 33 Years

Medical Officer - 35 Years

Selection Process and exam pattern: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview and document verification. The written test will comprise 180 questions and the duration of the exam will be two and a half hours. There will be questions from Reasoning, Data Analysis, and Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Current Affairs, Management and Ethics, Agriculture, Agriculture Economy, and Computer awareness.

