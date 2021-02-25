UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy For 9,534 Posts Notified, Application To Start On April 1

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has released an official notification for the UPPRB recruitment 2021. The posts on offer in this UPPRB recruitment 2021 are of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male), and Fire Service Second Officer (Male). The board has invited online applications to fill up these posts on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. Interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the official UPPRB notification. For all the people who are wondering about the UPPRB vacancy, here is everything you need to know.

UPPRB recruitment 2021

The board has notified that the online application process will be commencing on April 1, 2021. Once the registration window has started, the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before April 30, 2021. UPPRB recruitment 2021 is being conducted for a total of 9534 posts. Out of these posts, 9027 vacancies are for SI Posts, 484 for Platoon Commander, and 23 for Fire Service Second Officer. An application fee of ₹400 has to be paid by a candidate while submitting the online application.

UPPRB vacancy details

The interested candidate has to be a citizen of India while applying for the posts. They should also have a graduate degree from a recognised university. A candidate should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit has been set to 28 years. Candidates belonging to other than unreserved category need to check the official website to know more about the age relaxations. The selection process will be done on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination.

See the official UPPRB notification HERE

The written examination will be of 400 marks with 4 papers of 100 marks each. The four papers are General Hindi, General Knowledge and Constitution, Numerical and Mental Ability as well as Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam. The duration of the exam will be of two hours. Those candidates who will fail to get 35 marks in each paper and 50% marks in the overall online written exam will be disqualified from the selection process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPPRB notification to know about all the details of UPPRB recruitment 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock