IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application Process Ending Soon For 346 Apprentice Posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited an online application for the engagement of 364 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at iocl.com. The last date to apply is before March 7.

The vacancies are there for technical and non-technical apprentices are available in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. IOCL will conduct the selection test on March 21 and the result will be declared on March 25. The duration of the apprenticeship will be 12 Months for all disciplines.

Details of Vacancies

The disciplines include - technical apprentice - mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics, and electronics; trade apprentice- fitter, machinist, electricians, Trade Apprentice – Accountant, Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder), and Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holder).

Eligibility:

For technical apprentice engagement of all disciplines, the applicant should have a three-year diploma in the relevant field. For trade apprentices, applicants should have passed matric, class 10th from a recognized board. For trade apprentice - Accountant, they should have a regular full-time graduate degree. For Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as of 28.02.2021 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.

Selection Procedure and Exam Pattern.

Candidates will have to clear a written test of 90 minutes of duration. The written test will comprise of 100 questions with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.

Click here for IOCL notification

Click here to apply online.

