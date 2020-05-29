HRD Minister Directs Universities To Address Academic Issues Of Students Due To COVID-19

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday encouraged all universities to constitute special cells dedicated to addressing the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations rescheduled in the face of the COVID-19 situation. An official release said that a task force has been created in UGC and NCERT to resolve the grievances of students and parents.

Pokhriyal interacted with heads of more than 45,000 Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) across the country through a webinar hosted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru on May 28.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by NAAC during the lockdown, the Union Minister asked the HEIs to take the opportunity to overcome limitations in the education system. He encouraged teachers, students and parents to switch to the online method and make most of the situation.

"There is an urgent need to improve and enhance the online ecosystem in India and educators should contribute to enhancing the reach so that online education reaches even the rural areas," Pokhriyal said.

In the hour-long interaction, the HRD Minister addressed various issues raised by educationists such as academic calendar, online education, examinations, fees, the mental health of students, problems faced by learners, fellowships and NEET, entrance examination.

Pokhriyal also mentioned the initiatives taken by the Central government about Swayam Prabha, Deeksharambh and Paramarsh, and urged all HEIs to participate in the NAAC accreditation process

Stress Management Session

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, May 28 emphasised that students and faculty members need to take care of their mental health during the pandemic induced lockdown. In order to deal with the grim days, the minister informed that various Higher Education institutions are conducting training sessions on coping with stress during the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the HRD minister further informed that more than 300 training sessions are being conducted for the students and faculty across India on Stress Management.

Moreover, addressing students' stress with respect to the upcoming examination session, the HRD Minister said that students who are stationed at a different location than their schools should contact their respective schools in the first week of June for further assistance and said that they need not travel back to write their exams.

