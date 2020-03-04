Fortnite Update Patch Notes 12.10: Fortnite Server Status, Proximity Mine And Llamas

Epic Games has finally released the Fortnite update 12.10 after several hours of Fortnite downtime. The game is up again and the server maintenance has ended, although users won't be able to log in before downloading and installing the latest update. However, iOS users won’t be able to log into the app until the client update for patch v12.10 is made available for download on the App Store.

Also Read | Can PUBG Mobile Lite Be Downloaded On Jio Phones? Check If The Two Are Compatible

Fortnite update patch notes

While the developers have stopped releasing the official patch notes, there are some key details that have been derived from several sources for the latest update. The game has added the Proximity Mines and Llamas have finally come back after they were removed during the second season of Chapter 2. The latest Fortnite patch 12.10 also has several bugs fixes. Let us take a look at some of the key patch notes from the new update.

Also Read | Free Fire 'Charge It Up' Event Allows Players To Earn Exclusive Rewards; Know How

Fortnite Proximity mine

The proximity mines, which have been long known as iconic weapons in the Goldeneye, especially during multiplayer, are now available as a new item and can be used in lethal ways to cause damage to your opponents. This is the first time that Epic Games has added this feature in Battle Royale.

Proximity mines will be available in stacks of three and have a maximum of six mines. They cause 50 damages and mark the opponents after automatic detonation when a target comes closer or walks past. It also lets deployers to have a peek through the walls for a moment, allowing them an edge over the opponent.

Also Read | How To Hide Apps In IPhone? Here's A Simple Trick To Hide Any App Using Search Option

Llamas are back

Llamas have finally returned to Fortnite, meaning that players will now be able to find these precious loot containers at several locations on the map. These had been removed from the game at the beginning of the season.

Fortnite Bug Fixes

Some of the key bug fixes with the latest Fortnite update

XP coins that were not showing up on the bar.

Unable to close map with map input if bound to directional pad up.

Teammate arrows flickering and disappearing temporarily in the Team Rumble.

Weak Point hits failing to register when too close to them.

Splitscreen: Player 2’s trigger button action getting interrupted by Player 1.

Also Read | 'Free Fire' Update: OB20 Comes With Permanent Kalahari Map, Training Grounds And More

Image credits: Fortnite