Fortnite Update: Where Are The Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite?

Chapter 2 of Fortnite of the second season has been introduced with a number of exciting challenges to complete. Week 2 has brought a wave of Brutus' Briefing challenges to Fortnite, and just like before, some of the challenges tie into the season's spy theme. One such challenge requires players to track down one of the Shadow safe houses. So, for those of you who are not aware of what these are or where they can be located on the map, this guide will certainly help you out.

Where Are The Shadow Safe Houses in Fortnite?

Locating these safe houses on the map can be quite a tricky task due to their inconspicuous appearance. All of these locations will appear like a normal structure from the outside; however, all of them are swarming with AI henchmen, so as you stumble upon them, they can be easily recognised. As these AI enemies patrol all the safe house locations on the map, you should be cautious when approaching them. There are a total of five Shadow Safe Houses hidden across the Fortnite map. Take a look here:

Image credits: GameSpot

Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House Frenzy Farm East of Craggy Cliffs On the small island north of Misty Meadows South of Sweaty Sands

*These hideouts do not appear on the map as a named location as they are a landmark. In addition, three of these Shadow Safe House locations are underground. So, the names only appear as you enter them.

1. Fortnite Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House location

To locate the Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House, you will need to land on the eastern edge of the Park. As you are here, you will need to move towards the building which is closest to the road leading to this location. You simply need to enter a portable toilet which is situated at the back of the building to enter the hideout.

2. Fortnite Frenzy Farm Shadow Safe House location

To track down the Frenzy Farm Shadow Safe House, you will need to go towards the petrol station which is located to the east of the main area of the farm. Now, you will find a small brick building right next to the petrol station. Go inside and enter the portable toilet to enter the Shadow Safe House.

3. Fortnite Craggy Cliffs Shadow Safe House location

This hideout is situated on the top of a hill that is to the east of Craggy Cliffs. Once you get to this location, you will see a dumpster, which is not too far from the building on top of this hill. Go inside the dumpster to have it add to the challenge.

4. Fortnite Misty Meadows Shadow Safe House location

This Shadow Safe House is relatively easier to find as it isn't hidden on the map. It is just another structure which is located at the larger island on Lazy Lake, on the north side of Misty Meadows. As you reach the spot, you will see a house, which is the Shadow Safe House. Simply enter the house.

5. Fortnite Sweaty Sands Shadow Safe House location

Similar to the Shadow Safe House situated at the Misty Meadows, this place does not involve locating a secret passage. It is just a building on the Fortnite map which is to the south of Sweaty Sands. Get inside to enter the Shadow Safe House.

Image credits: Epic Games