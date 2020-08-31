FYJC First Merit List Out For Bhavans College; See Bhavans' Merit List For 11th Admission

The government of Maharashtra released the first merit list for 11th class admissions today. The list can be checked at the official website by visiting www.11thadmission.org.in. The cut-off list for the 11th class admission is also uploaded at the website. After the release of 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th merit list the candidates would have to verify their documents and then the payment of the fee will begin. Every year Bhavans College admissions release the merit list based on the cut-off set out by the college. Read on for the merit list released by Bhavans college in Mumbai this year.

FYJC first merit list for 11th admission in Bhavans college

Many colleges in Mumbai have released their first merit list today. This includes the Bhavans college which is located in Andheri, Mumbai. The college is a part of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and was established back in 1946. Check out the list that was recently released by the Bhavans college recently. It was observed that many colleges this year had increased cut off marks for admission into the first-year junior college (FYJC). Around 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admission that is 11th admission in the junior colleges in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Candidates can check all the list of merit list over here.

Arts Round 1 - Check here.

Commerce Aided Round 1 - Check here

Commerce SFC Round 1 - Check here

Commerce Unaided Round 1 - Check here

Science Aided Round 1 - Check here

Science Unaided Round 1 - Check here

Image courtesy: Bhavans college website

FYJC admission process on 11thadmission.org.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE introduced a fully online 11th admission process for students due to the pandemic. This 11th admission process is for six regions across the Maharashtra state, that is Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati. Interested students were provided with a new option called ‘Know your eligibility’ to check the list of available colleges in Maharashtra.

The FYJC admission portal was introduced by the minister of school education of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad will also have details of colleges like last year's cut off marks, fees and subjects offered, etc. Reportedly, a total of 3.19 lakh seats is available in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) across 819 colleges. The candidates can check the status of their application at the 11thadmission.org website today as many colleges have released the merit list and their college-specific cut-offs as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock