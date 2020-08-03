What Is Marks Range In 'know Your Eligibility' Option On 11th Admission Website?

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE declared the results of class 10th students affiliated under the board on July 29, 2020. The 11th admission or FYJC admission has also started online on 11thadmission.org.in for students who want to apply for a first-year junior college (FYJC) seat. As the process has started, a lot of students are confused about the whole 11th admission process. The education board has also released a new option ‘Know Your Eligibility’. A lot of students are wondering about this new option and have left with a question, what is marks range in know your eligibility? Here is everything you need to know about the marks range in know your eligibility option.

What is marks range in know your eligibility?

The website 11thadmission.org.in was launched recently for the 11th admission process for students. In the website, there is an option called know your eligibility. Students can check their eligibility and list of colleges on the basis of last year’s cut-offs. However, there is one option called marks range on the page know your eligibility which has left several students confused. The marks range option is the range of marks above and below a student's secured marks. For example, if a student scores 350 marks in the SSC or equivalent exam, and puts the marks range value as 10, the candidate will be shown colleges in the range of 360 to 340 marks which is 10 marks above and 10 marks below the secured marks. These colleges will be shown as per the last year’s cut off of colleges. The students can make use of know your eligibility feature while applying in FYJC admission and selecting the colleges as per their preference.

FYJC admission process on 11thadmission.org.in

Because of the pandemic and lockdown in Maharashtra and India, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE introduced a fully online 11th admission process for students. This 11th admission process is for six regions across the state, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati. The portal for FYJC admission process was launched by Minister of school education of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad on August 1, 2020. The FYJC admission process consists of two parts. The portal has opened for students to fill part 1 of the application form. The dates of filling 11th admission part 2 form have not yet announced. The part 1 form includes filling up basic details and 11th admission part 2 form consists of entering marks and college preferences.