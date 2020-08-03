When Is The Last Date To Fill Part 2 Of 11th Standard's Admission Form In Maharashtra?

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE declared the results of class 10th students affiliated under the board on July 29, 2020. The 11th online admission or FYJC admission has started for students who want to apply for a first-year junior college (FYJC) seat. As the process has started, a lot of students are confused about the FYJC admission process. Several students are also wondering about the last dates to submit the online application forms. To all the people who are wondering about when is the last date to fill the part 2 form of 11th admission, here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the last date to fill the part 2 form of 11th admission?

The portal for FYJC admission process started on August 1, 2020, at 11thadmission.org.in. The FYJC admission process consists of two parts while filling the online application form. The portal has opened for students to fill part 1 of the application form. The dates of filling the admission part 2 form for class 11 have not yet declared. The board will be notifying the dates of filling the admission part 2 form later.

The part 1 form includes filling up basic details and the admission part 2 form consists of entering marks and college preferences. This year due to the pandemic and lockdown in Maharashtra and India, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE has introduced a fully online admission process for students in six regions across the state, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Amravati.

11th online admission portal

The department has added several new features in the online FYJC admission process. The students can now check the list of available colleges under a new option, ‘Know your eligibility’. The new option is introduced this year. The portal introduced by the minister of school education of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad will also have details of colleges like last year's cut off marks, fees and subjects offered, etc.

Reportedly, a total of 3.19 lakh seats is available in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) across 819 colleges. The reports added that the education department of Maharashtra is also planning to roll out a mobile application for the online admission process. Here is a look at the minister of school education of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad’s announcement.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website to know details about how to fill 11th admission form part 2.