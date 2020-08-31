FYJC First Merit List Out For Mithibai College; See Various Merit List For 11th Admission

The government of Maharashtra released the first merit list For 11th class admissions today. The list can be checked on the official website by visiting www.11thadmission.org.in. The cut-off list for the 11th class admission is also uploaded at the website. The students can get admissions in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, NashikAmravati, Nagpur & other districts for their FYJC admissions for 2020-2021 session. After the release of 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th merit list the candidates would have to verify their documents and then the payment of the fee will begin. Every year Mithibai College admissions release the merit list based on the cut-off set out by the college. Read on for the merit list released by Mithibai college this year.

ALSO READ| When Is The Last Date To Fill Part 2 Of 11th Standard's Admission Form In Maharashtra?

FYJC second list of 11th admission

Many colleges in Mumbai have released their first merit list today. This includes the Mithibai College, whose full name is Mithibai College of Arts Chauhan Institute Of Science And Amrutben Jivanlal College Of Commerce And Economics. Check out the list that was recently released by the Mithibai college recently. It was observed that many colleges this year had increased cut off marks for admission into the first-year junior college (FYJC). Around 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admission that is 11th admission in the junior colleges in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

In house quota 1st merit list here.

Gujarati Minority, 1st merit list, phase 1 - Check here

Gujarati Minority, 1st merit list, phase 2 - Check here

Gujarati Minority, 2nd merit list, phase 1- Check here

ALSO READ| What Is Marks Range In 'know Your Eligibility' Option On 11th Admission Website?

Image courtesy: 11th admission website

FYJC admission process on 11thadmission.org.in

Because of the pandemic and lockdown in India, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education or MSBSHE introduced a fully online 11th admission process for students. This 11th admission process is for six regions across the Maharashtra state, that is Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.

Interested students were provided with a new option called ‘Know your eligibility’ to check the list of available colleges in Maharashtra. The portal introduced by the minister of school education of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad will also have details of colleges like last year's cut off marks, fees and subjects offered, etc. Reportedly, a total of 3.19 lakh seats is available in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) across 819 colleges.

ALSO READ| College Admission 2020: CAP Committee Issues Detailed Guidelines For FYJC Admissions

ALSO READ| College Admissions 2020: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Fees, & Details For FYJC

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock