GATE 2021: Answer Key For The National Exam To Be Released By IIT Bombay On February 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 exam for 27 subject papers. The exam was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. Now, the institute is all set to release the GATE 2021 answer key, question paper, and response sheet soon. It is expected that IIT-Bombay will first release the recorded responses of GATE and then the GATE 2021 answer key with question paper will be uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 Answer Key

According to the previous year trends, the answer key of GATE 2021 will be available by February 23, 2021. However, until the answer key is announced the candidates can check memory-based GATE answer key and predict score in GATE 2021. The memory-based answer key is an unofficial answer key which various coaching institutes and GATE experts have provided.

Eager candidates can also check these answer keys from the official website of the coaching institutes. Most of the answer key and the analysis of GATE 2021 is also available on Youtube as well. Various experts have given a subject-wise analysis of the question paper, and the students can also find the live analysis on the online platform.

GATE 2021 response sheet

Candidates must note that the GATE 2021 response sheet or the memory-based answer key of the national level exam has been prepared on the basis of information provided by the candidates themselves. The candidates after the exam can share the questions that they remember from their paper. These questions are further collected and analyzed, with answer keys are prepared by the coaching centres. It is important to note that the GATE 2021 exam analysis and the memory-based answer keys may not be 100 per cent accurate like the official ones, but gives an idea about the result of the exam. The experts’ analysis includes the expected cut-off, difficulty level analysis, and also the weightage of the topics in the exam.

GATE 2021 update

According to a report on its official website, GATE 2021 was held across 616 centres, in around 200 cities of India. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The result of GATE 2021 is due to be declared on March 22, 2021. The result of GATE is announced online, at GOAPS. Candidates might already know that the scores in the GATE exam remain valid for three years. A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE exam in 2021. The entrance exam will allow the candidates to get admission in M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, PhD courses, offered by IITs.

