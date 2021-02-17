Maharashtra Board Exams 2021 Dates For SSC, HSC Announced, Check MSBSHSE Timetable Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released a tentative timetable for the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC, and Vocational exams 2021. The Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2021 will be held from April 29 to May 20. The Maharashtra HSC board exams 2021 will be held from April 23 to May 21.

According to the schedule, the HSC General and Bifocal (vocational) revised course exams and HSC General and Bifocal (vocational) old course will be held from April 23 to May 21. The Maharashtra HSC Vocational old course exam and HSC vocational revised course exams will conclude on May 19. Candidates who are registered for the Maharashtra Board exams can download the timetable for their course from the official website- https://www.mahahsscboard.in/.

The website has five different PDF files uploaded for all five courses. The exams will be held in two shifts on some days. The first shift exam will be held from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct links to download Maharashtra Board Exams 2021 Timetable

The Maharashtra Board has urged the students and parents to not believe in rumours regarding board exam dates and they should rely only on the notices uploaded on the official website of MSBSHSE. “We have released the tentative timetable to help students prepare well for the exams. A final timetable will be informed to the schools soon,” the MSBSHSE sad in a release.

Earlier in November 2020, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12th exams 2021 will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. In the year 2020, the Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 and the SSC or class 10th examinations were scheduled to be held from March 3 to March 23. MSBSHSE had to cancel the geography exam due to coronavirus-related lockdown.

Approximately 15 lakh students appear for the HSC exam, and over 17 lakh students register for their SSC exams in Maharashtra every year. The Maharashtra Board conducts the class 10th and 12th exams in February and March every year. However, the exams have been pushed further this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

