GATE 2021 Registration Last Date With Regular Fee Extended Till October 7

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay had started the portal for Graduate Aptitude Test on September 11, 2020. According to a recent official notice by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the last date of GATE 2021 registration has been extended till October 7, 2020. The official notice regarding GATE 2021 registration last date read as, “The application with regular Fee will be accepted until Wednesday 7th October 2020.” The examination is scheduled to take place next year in the month of February. For all the people who are wondering about the GATE 2021 registration last date, here is everything you need to know about it.

GATE 2021 registration last date extended

The starting date of GATE 2021 registration had started on September 11, 2020, three days ahead of its scheduled date. The organising institute of GATE 2021, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released an official notice to extend the last date today. According to the notice, IIT Bombay has officially extended the GATE 2021 registration last date to October 7, 2020. Earlier the GATE 2021 registration last date was tomorrow on September 30, 2020.

This change of date of registration for GATE exam 2021 was done after the institute received several requests from candidates. Similarly, GATE 2021 registration last date with additional late fee has also been extended. Earlier the GATE 2021 registration last date with additional fee was scheduled to be October 1, 2020 to October 7, 2020. It has now been extended to October 8, 2020 to October 12, 2020.

Official notice regarding the GATE 2021 registration last date

For the benefit of the prospective candidates, GATE 2021 online registration at GOAPS portal (https://t.co/YW3jt87918) has been EXTENDED up to Wednesday 7th October 2020 with Regular Fees. Please see the official press release. pic.twitter.com/eVd69m6YoP — gate2021.iitb (@GATE2021_IITB) September 29, 2020

GATE 2021 is a national examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science. The Gate 2021 exam will be conducted over six days and twelve sessions on February 5 to February 7 and February 12 to February 14, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the GATE 2021 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the GATE exam 2021. Here is a look at how to fill the GATE form 2021.

Step by step guide to do GATE 2021 registration

Go to the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in on the search bar for GATE 2021 registration

Look for the GATE Online Application Portal. "Click here to Apply” for GATE form 2021.

Click on GATE form 2021 notification on the link.

Then you have to fill the form under ‘register here ‘ for GATE 2021 registration.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘sign and register’ for GATE 2021 application.

Check the link and fill the GATE 2021 application form with correct credentials.

Note the registration ID, password for future use.

Now you can head to the upload page of GATE 2021 registration.

GATE 2021 registration is complete once you pay the fees.

