GATE 2021: Window To Make Changes In Application Opened Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT B has recently opened the correction window to make changes in their GATE 2021 application form. So, candidates can edit their preference of GATE exam 2021 centre city, category, gender, and paper. Students who had earlier finished the registration process can go for it before November 13, 2020, when the window to make changes in the GATE 2021 application form will close. For the same, candidates will have to visit the official website of GATE exam 2021 at www.gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 correction window opened today

GATE 2021: How to make changes in the GATE 2021 application?

Candidates will have to pay charges for editing category, gender, and paper. On the other hand, altering the preference of GATE exam 2021 city centre will be free of cost. So, we have mentioned steps for you to access the correction window to make changes in the GATE 2021 application form below:

Students need to visit the official website of GATE 2021 at www.gate.iitb.ac.in.

They need to click on the GATE Online Application Processing System or GOAPS link on the home page.

After which, they have to enter their credentials to log in.

As per the given instructions, candidates can make changes in the GATE 2021 form.

Candidates have the choice of selecting four options from the list of GATE exam 2021 cities. While the first, second, and third preferences need to be from the same GATE zone, the last one can be from any other.

GATE syllabus

For details about the GATE syllabus, students need to visit the official site at www.gate.iitb.ac.in for full information about marking scheme. GATE 2021 will take place on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2021 at different exam centres all over the country. The paper will happen in two shifts, before noon and afternoon. Moreover, the GATE exam 2021 result will come out on March 22, 2021, as per the official website.

