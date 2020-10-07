GATE 2021 Registration (with Regular Fees) To End Today; See How To Register For GATE Exam

The GATE 2021 registration had started on September 11, 2020. The organising institute of GATE 2021, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released an official notice to a few days ago extending the last date of form registration for next year's GATE exam till October 7th, however, candidates can still register after October 7th after paying a late fee of Rs 500, however, this extended date would be available till October 12th. Candidates can change the choice of their exam city if they have successfully registered from October 28th to November 11th as well.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2021 examination through the official site at appsgate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who belong to general category have to an application fee of 1500 INR, while reserved category needs to pay a fee of 750 INR. Read on to check the steps to apply for the GATE exam next year.

Step by step guide to do GATE 2021 registration

Go to the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in on the search bar for GATE 2021 registration

Look for the GATE Online Application Portal. "Click here to Apply” for GATE form 2021.

Click on GATE form 2021 notification on the link.

Then you have to fill the form under ‘register here ‘ for GATE 2021 registration.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘sign and register’ for GATE 2021 application.

Check the link and fill the GATE 2021 application form with correct credentials.

Note the registration ID, password for future use.

Now you can head to the upload page of GATE 2021 registration.

GATE 2021 registration is complete once you pay the fees.

GATE 2021 is a national examination which is conducted to analyse candidates on the basis of their comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science as well. The Gate 2021 exam will be conducted over six days and twelve sessions on February 5 to February 7 and February 12 to February 14, 2021. The results for GATE 2021 examination will be out on March 22, 2021.

