GATE 2021 Registration Begins Before Schedule; Check Details About Fees, Last Dates & More

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has opened the portal for Graduate Aptitude Test. The test's dates and details were originally to be announced on September 14. However, the application hav started from September 11. Aspiring candidates can appear for the same on the official website. The link for the same is appsgate.iitb.ac.in. According to the official notification, the last dates for submitting application is October 7, 2020.
The examinations are going to held between the dates February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14 next year and after almost a month, the results for the same will be declared. According to the notification, the examinations will be held in two batches on the same day to avoid any congregation of students.
As per the notification,“All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type. Patterns of questions may include (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions”
