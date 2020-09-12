GATE 2021 Registration Begins Before Schedule; Check Details About Fees, Last Dates & More

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has opened the portal for Graduate Aptitude Test. The test's dates and details were originally to be announced on September 14. However, the application hav started from September 11. Aspiring candidates can appear for the same on the official website. The link for the same is appsgate.iitb.ac.in. According to the official notification, the last dates for submitting application is October 7, 2020.

GATE 2021 registration details

The examinations are going to held between the dates February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14 next year and after almost a month, the results for the same will be declared. According to the notification, the examinations will be held in two batches on the same day to avoid any congregation of students.

Here is a step-by-step guide to the GATE 2021 registration

Search for IIT- Bombay or copy the link gate.iitb.ac.in on the search bar for GATE 2021 registration Look for the GATE Online Application Portal. "Click here to Apply” for GATE form 2021. Click on GATE form 2021 notification on the link. Then you have to fill the form under ‘register here ‘ for GATE 2021 registration. This will lead you to a new page. Click on ‘sign and register’ for GATE 2021 application. Check the link and fill the GATE 2021 application form with correct credentials. Note the registration ID, password for future use. Now you can head to the upload page of GATE 2021 registration. GATE 2021 registration is complete once you pay the fees.

Before GATE 2021 application, here is a list of documents you must keep ready-

Name

Date of birth

Mobile no

Parent’s name

Parent’s mobile no

Address with pin code

Eligibility degree details

College name with PIN code

GATE paper or subject

GATE examination centres

Scan the following and keep it ready-

Reservation certificate

Disability certificate

Photograph and signatures

Degree certificates

GATE exam 2021 format

As per the notification,“All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type. Patterns of questions may include (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions”

Here are the applicable fees for GATE form 2021

Exam fee- Rs 1500

Until October 1 fees- Rs 2000

Female fees Rs- 750

After October 1 fee-Rs 1250

