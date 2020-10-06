AP ECET Results 2020 Released: Check AP ECET 2020 Marks At Scheap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or APSCHE has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET Results 2020 today. So, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of AP ECET 2020 at scheap.gov.in. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the AP ECET Results 2020.

APSCHE declares the AP ECET Results 2020

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or APSCHE has declared the AP ECET Results 2020 on October 6, 2020, Tuesday. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of AP ECET 2020 at scheap.gov.in to check their AP ECET Results 2020. Moreover, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh took to Twitter and shared a picture while releasing the AP ECET Results 2020 alongside other officials through his official handle. Check out the Education Minister's recent tweet below:

How to check AP ECET Results 2020?

Here are steps for students to check their AP ECET Results 2020 on the official website of AP ECET 2020 at scheap.gov.in :

Students need to go to the official website of AP ECET 2020 at scheap.gov.in for AP ECET Results 2020.

They need to find the link for AP ECET Results 2020 on the AP ECET 2020 site.

In the new window, candidates need to enter their credentials.

They can download the AP ECET Results 2020 from AP ECET 2020 website on their device’s screen.

Moreover, students can take a print out of the AP ECET Results 2020 for future reference.

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification For Over 1500 Vacancies Out On 'ibps.in'

AP ECET 2020 exam date

JNT University Anantpur reportedly conducted the AP ECET 2020 exam on behalf of The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education from September 14, 2020, in 79 centres in the state. The conducting body released the provisional answer keys for the AP ECET 2020 exam on September 15, 2020, on its official website. So, students could raise objections regarding the answer keys until September 17, 2020. For further details about the AP ECET 2020 exam, candidates can visit the official website of AP ECET 2020 at scheap.gov.in.

Also read: IBPS PO 2020: IBPS PO Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download Here

Also read: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: IBPS Increases The Vacancy To 2,557 Posts



