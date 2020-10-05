OJEE 2020 Admit Card Released Today! See Complete Details Of OJEE Admit Card & Exam Dates

The exam authorities conducting the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam has released the admit card for the joint entrance exam today. Candidates can check the official website at ojee.nic.in where the admit card link has been activated. The link could be seen on the homepage itself. OJEE conducts the competitive exam every year for the entrance of students into various UG/PG level courses in colleges of Odisha.

OJEE had earlier released the exam schedule on October 1st stating that the competitive exams would commence from October 12th to October 19. The OJEE admit card is now released on the official OJEE website, while the exams are slated to commence from October 12th. Read on to check the exam schedule as well as the direct link to download the OJEE 2020 admit card.

ALSO READ| OJEE 2020: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended Till July 31, Check All Details

Steps for OJEE admit card download

Visit the official website of OJEE 2020 i.e. ojee.nic.in

Click on ‘OJEE 2020 Admit Card.’

Enter the required credentials including your application number, password and security pin.

Download the admit card and print for future usage.

Direct link to download the OJEE 2020 hall ticket- Click here.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced Results 2020 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

OJEE 2020 exam updates

The OJEE 2020 will be held in three shifts from 9 AM to 6 PM. Each day the exam would be conducted in 3 shifts. The morning shift starts from 9 AM to 11 AM and the afternoon shift starts at 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM. The evening shift is from 4 PM to 6 PM. OJEE 2020 is conducted as a Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate/Postgraduate Level Professional Courses in the State of Odisha.

The professional courses include Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTech, MPlan, MArch, MPharm and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State. Here is a look at the OJEE exam schedule that was released on OJEE 2020 website. The OJEE exam is scheduled for a much later date this year due to the pandemic conditions in the country. The exam schedule was released on October 1st where it was also mentioned that the admit card would be released on October 5th itself.

Image courtesy: OJEE official website

ALSO READ| CPET 2020: Odisha CPET Admit Card And Exam Dates Out At Samsodisha.gov.in

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: NTA NEET Answer Key Released At ‘nta.ac.in’; Know Steps To Download

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock