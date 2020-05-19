Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams Dates Out; Rescheduled Between June 15 And June 25

Tamil Nadu state government on Tuesday has announced the new dates for the board exams of Class 10 which were scheduled to take place between June 1 and 12. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyant said that the exams will now be conducted between June 15 and June 25.

Opposition parties and many other social groups had opposed the decision of the ruling AIADMK government to conduct the state board exams or TN SSLC exams on the initial dates. The candidates can check dge.tn.gov.in for latest updates on TN SSLC Exams.

While the state board exams will be held as per rules, candidates will have to follow social distancing norms during the exam. Around 9.45 lakh students have applied to appear for the SSLC examination.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board exam time table and schedule:

536 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 11,760. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,406 have recovered and 81 have passed away.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. The class 10th schedule for the remaining exams is for the students of North-East Delhi only whereas the class 12th schedule is for students across the country. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' releasing the date sheets on Twitter extended his best wishes to the students.

The CBSE exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. "The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

