GK Questions April 24, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which IIT has developed & designed a “WardBot’ to deliver medicines and food to COVID-19 patients?

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Ropar

2. Which Day is observed as the World Book and Copyright Day?

21 April

22 April

23 April

19 April

3. Which day is observed as the National Civil Service Day?

12 April

11 April

17 April

21 April

4. Who is the chief justice of Bombay High Court?

Sunil Joshi

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

M. Ajit Kumar

Dipankar Datta

5. Who is the chief justice of Meghalaya High Court?

Biswanath Sommadder

Rishi Sunak

Sunil Gurbaxani

Sumant Kathpalia

6. Who is the chief justice of Orissa High Court?

Sanjay Kothari

Atul Kumar Gupta

Rajlaxmi Singh Deo

Mohammad Rafiq

7. What is the name of former Fiji Prime Minister who has passed away recently?

Laisenia Qarase

Hillel Furstenberg

Grigory Margulis

Yvonne Farrell

8. What is the name of BMW India CEO who has passed away recently?

Arvind Krishna

Satinder Kumar Saini

Arjun Munda

Rudratej Singh

9. Which company has agreed to buy a 9.99% stake in the Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited for Rs.43574 crore?

Google

Amazon

Facebook

Apple

10. Which company has partnered with the WHO to create a new sticker pack “Together At Home?”

WhatsApp

Hike

Telegram

WeChat

Answers:

Answer - IIT Ropar Answer - 23 April Answer - 21 April Answer - Dipankar Datta Answer - Biswanath Sommadder Answer - Mohammad Rafiq Answer - Laisenia Qarase Answer - Rudratej Singh Answer - Facebook Answer - WhatsApp

