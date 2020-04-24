GK Questions April 24, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Quick links:
The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions April 23, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
1. Which IIT has developed & designed a “WardBot’ to deliver medicines and food to COVID-19 patients?
2. Which Day is observed as the World Book and Copyright Day?
3. Which day is observed as the National Civil Service Day?
4. Who is the chief justice of Bombay High Court?
5. Who is the chief justice of Meghalaya High Court?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 23
6. Who is the chief justice of Orissa High Court?
7. What is the name of former Fiji Prime Minister who has passed away recently?
8. What is the name of BMW India CEO who has passed away recently?
9. Which company has agreed to buy a 9.99% stake in the Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited for Rs.43574 crore?
10. Which company has partnered with the WHO to create a new sticker pack “Together At Home?”
Also Read: GK Questions April 22, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 22