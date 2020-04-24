GK Questions April 24, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here is the list as of April 24, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams.

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which IIT has developed & designed a “WardBot’ to deliver medicines and food to COVID-19 patients?

  • IIT Hyderabad
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Bombay
  • IIT Ropar

2. Which Day is observed as the World Book and Copyright Day?

  • 21 April
  • 22 April
  • 23 April
  • 19 April

3. Which day is observed as the National Civil Service Day?

  • 12 April
  • 11 April
  • 17 April
  • 21 April

4. Who is the chief justice of Bombay High Court?

  • Sunil Joshi
  • Ravinder Singh Dhillon
  • M. Ajit Kumar
  • Dipankar Datta

5. Who is the chief justice of Meghalaya High Court?

  • Biswanath Sommadder
  • Rishi Sunak
  • Sunil Gurbaxani
  • Sumant Kathpalia

6. Who is the chief justice of Orissa High Court?

  • Sanjay Kothari
  • Atul Kumar Gupta
  • Rajlaxmi Singh Deo
  • Mohammad Rafiq

7. What is the name of former Fiji Prime Minister who has passed away recently?

  • Laisenia Qarase
  • Hillel Furstenberg
  • Grigory Margulis
  • Yvonne Farrell

8. What is the name of BMW India CEO who has passed away recently?

  • Arvind Krishna
  • Satinder Kumar Saini
  • Arjun Munda
  • Rudratej Singh

9. Which company has agreed to buy a 9.99% stake in the Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited for Rs.43574 crore?

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Apple

10. Which company has partnered with the WHO to create a new sticker pack “Together At Home?”

  • WhatsApp
  • Hike
  • Telegram
  • WeChat

Answers:

  1. Answer - IIT Ropar
  2. Answer - 23 April
  3. Answer - 21 April
  4. Answer - Dipankar Datta
  5. Answer - Biswanath Sommadder
  6. Answer - Mohammad Rafiq
  7. Answer - Laisenia Qarase
  8. Answer - Rudratej Singh
  9. Answer - Facebook
  10. Answer - WhatsApp

