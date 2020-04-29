GK Questions 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Recently, Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?
2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?
3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?
4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?
5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?
6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?
7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?
8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?
9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”
10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?
11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?
12.Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?
13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?
14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?
15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?
16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?
17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?
18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?
19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?
20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is the CM of Maharashtra?
21. World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?
22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?
23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?
24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?
25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?
26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?
27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?
28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?
29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?
30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?
1. Recently, the Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?
Answer- Jupiter and Neptune
2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?
Answer- Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune
3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?
Answer- Sanjay Kothari
4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?
Answer- Indian Institute of Astrophysics
5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?
Answer- 26 April
6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi
7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?
Answer- 25 April
8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?
Answer- 1988
9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?
Answer- 35%
11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?
Answer- Assam
12. Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?
Answer- Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Navi Mumbai
13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?
Answer- Tripura
14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?
Answer- CSIR-CFTRI
15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?
Answer- World Bank
16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?
Answer- 10 lakh rupees
17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?
Answer- Pakistan
18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?
Answer- Shri Raj Kumar Singh
19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?
Answer- Saudi Arabia
20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is CM of Maharashtra?
Answer- Uddhav Thackeray
21.World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?
Answer- Vaccines Work for All
22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?
Answer- 3.3%
23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?
Answer- Australia
24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?
Answer- CSIR-NAL
25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?
Answer- 1.1%
27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?
Answer- CISF
28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?
Answer- Kisan Rath
29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?
Answer- Vodafone idea
30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?
Answer- Santosh Kumar Gangwar
