GK Questions 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for April 29, 2020

1. Recently, Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?

  • Jupiter and Neptune
  • Mars and Jupiter
  • Earth and Mars
  • Mercury and Venus

2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?

  • Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?

  • Debashish Panda
  • Janak Raj
  • M D Patra
  • Sanjay Kothari

4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?

  • NASA
  • Indian Institute of Astrophysics
  • ISRO
  • Roscosmos

5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?

  • 23 April
  • 24 April
  • 25 April
  • 26 April

6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?

  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi
  • The Indian Institute of Science
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?

  • 17 April
  • 18 April
  • 25 April
  • 21 April

8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?

  • 1978
  • 1968
  • 1998
  • 1988

9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Karnataka

10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?

  • 50%
  • 40%
  • 35%
  • 15%

11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?

  • Gujarat
  • West Bengal
  • Assam
  • Uttarkhand

12.Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • The Indian Institute of Science
  • Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Navi Mumbai
  • Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?

  • Mizoram
  • Meghalaya
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Tripura

14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?

  • CSIR-CCMB
  • CSIR-CMERI
  • CSIR-CFTRI
  • CSIR-AMPRI

15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?

  • World bank
  • IMF
  • ADB
  • NDB

16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?

  • 10 lakh rupees
  • 20 lakh rupees
  • 30 lakh rupees
  • 40 lakh rupees

17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?

  • Australia
  • South Africa
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan

18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?

  • Dr. Jitendra Singh
  • Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Shri Raj Kumar Singh
  • Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?

  • Singapore
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia

20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is the CM of Maharashtra?

  • Uddhav Thackeray
  • Prithviraj Chavan
  • Vilasrao Deshmukh
  • Devendra Fadnavis

21. World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?

  • Climate Action
  • Vaccines Work for All
  • Zero malaria starts with me
  • Get + involved

22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?

  • 3.3%
  • 9.3%
  • 6.3%
  • 1.3%

23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?

  • Sri Lanka
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • South Africa

24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?

  • CSIR-NAL
  • CSIR-CMERI
  • CSIR-CFTRI
  • CSIR-AMPRI

25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?

  • Jharkhand
  • Bihar
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Chhattisgarh

26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?

  • 4.1%
  • 1.1%
  • 3.1%
  • 2.1%

27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?

  • Indian Navy
  • ICG
  • NSG
  • CISF

28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?

  • Food Help
  • Kisan Rath
  • Kisan Help
  • Food Rath

29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?

  • Vodafone idea
  • Jio
  • Airtel
  • BSNL

30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?

  • Dr. Jitendra Singh
  • Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Shri Raj Kumar Singh
  • Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

GK 2020 Answers:

1. Recently, the Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?

Answer- Jupiter and Neptune

2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?

Answer- Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune

3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?

Answer- Sanjay Kothari

4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?

Answer- Indian Institute of Astrophysics

5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?

Answer- 26 April

6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi

7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?

Answer- 25 April

8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?

Answer- 1988

9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?

Answer- 35%

11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?

Answer- Assam

12. Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?

Answer- Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Navi Mumbai

13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?

Answer- Tripura

14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?

Answer- CSIR-CFTRI

15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?

Answer- World Bank

16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?

Answer- 10 lakh rupees

17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?

Answer- Pakistan

18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?

Answer- Shri Raj Kumar Singh

19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is CM of Maharashtra?

Answer- Uddhav Thackeray

21.World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?

Answer- Vaccines Work for All

22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?

Answer- 3.3%

23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?

Answer- Australia

24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?

Answer- CSIR-NAL

25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?

Answer- 1.1%

27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?

Answer- CISF

28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?

Answer- Kisan Rath

29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?

Answer- Vodafone idea

30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?

Answer- Santosh Kumar Gangwar

