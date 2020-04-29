GK Questions 2020 For April 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about April current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for April 29, 2020

1. Recently, Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?

Jupiter and Neptune

Mars and Jupiter

Earth and Mars

Mercury and Venus

2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?

Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?

Debashish Panda

Janak Raj

M D Patra

Sanjay Kothari

4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?

NASA

Indian Institute of Astrophysics

ISRO

Roscosmos

5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?

23 April

24 April

25 April

26 April

6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi

The Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?

17 April

18 April

25 April

21 April

8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?

1978

1968

1998

1988

9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?

50%

40%

35%

15%

11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?

Gujarat

West Bengal

Assam

Uttarkhand

12.Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

The Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Navi Mumbai

Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali

13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?

Mizoram

Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh

Tripura

14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?

CSIR-CCMB

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-CFTRI

CSIR-AMPRI

15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?

World bank

IMF

ADB

NDB

16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?

10 lakh rupees

20 lakh rupees

30 lakh rupees

40 lakh rupees

17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?

Australia

South Africa

Nepal

Pakistan

18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

Malaysia

Indonesia

20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is the CM of Maharashtra?

Uddhav Thackeray

Prithviraj Chavan

Vilasrao Deshmukh

Devendra Fadnavis

21. World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?

Climate Action

Vaccines Work for All

Zero malaria starts with me

Get + involved

22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?

3.3%

9.3%

6.3%

1.3%

23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Australia

South Africa

24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?

CSIR-NAL

CSIR-CMERI

CSIR-CFTRI

CSIR-AMPRI

25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?

Jharkhand

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?

4.1%

1.1%

3.1%

2.1%

27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?

Indian Navy

ICG

NSG

CISF

28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?

Food Help

Kisan Rath

Kisan Help

Food Rath

29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?

Vodafone idea

Jio

Airtel

BSNL

30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

GK 2020 Answers:

1. Recently, the Brazilian Astronomers have discovered 19 new asteroids between which of the following planets?

Answer- Jupiter and Neptune

2. Which institute has developed 'bug sniffer,' a sensitive and low-cost sensor to rapidly detect bacteria?

Answer- Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune

3. Who was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC)?

Answer- Sanjay Kothari

4. Which institute has discovered hundreds of Lithium (Li)-rich giant stars which proves Li is being produced in the stars and accounts for its abundance in the interstellar medium?

Answer- Indian Institute of Astrophysics

5. Which day was observed as the World Intellectual Property Day?

Answer- 26 April

6. Which institute has developed a magnetic Random Access Memory (RAM) which is faster, more energy-efficient and capable of storing more information in a smaller volume than existing data storage technologies?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi

7. Which day was observed as the International Delegate’s Day?

Answer- 25 April

8. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a dashboard link on its website on to provides a list and details of Dhabas and Truck repair shops available across the country by various organizations like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), States. When was NHAI founded?

Answer- 1988

9. Which State Government has launched the “Jeevan Shakti Yojana?”

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

10. A new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) report stated that India's renewable energy subsidies fell by how much per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19?

Answer- 35%

11. Which State Government has launched a new scheme “Dhanwantari” under which locally unavailable medicines will be provided to patients at home?

Answer- Assam

12. Which institute has developed a new Artificial Neural Networks based global Ionospheric Model (ANNIM), a global model to predict the ionospheric electron density with larger data coverage?

Answer- Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Navi Mumbai

13. Which state has become the second Corona-free state in the Northeastern region after Manipur?

Answer- Tripura

14. Which institute made available high-protein biscuits to the corona affected patients in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi?

Answer- CSIR-CFTRI

15. Which bank has approved 82 million US dollars (585 crore rupees) for the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP)?

Answer- World Bank

16. Department of Posts planned to extend the payment of compensation of how much rupees to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks employees to the corona disease?

Answer- 10 lakh rupees

17. Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket. She is from which country?

Answer- Pakistan

18. Ministry of Power issued a draft proposal for amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 in the form of the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comments/suggestions from Stakeholders on 17th April 2020. Who is the current Minister of Power?

Answer- Shri Raj Kumar Singh

19. Which country has abolished “flogging” as a punishment?

Answer- Saudi Arabia

20. Central Government and the Government of Maharashtra have adequate food security for the poor people in the state. Who is CM of Maharashtra?

Answer- Uddhav Thackeray

21.World Immunization Week-celebrated in the last week of April (24 to 30 April). What is the theme?

Answer- Vaccines Work for All

22. What is the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in India?

Answer- 3.3%

23. Former cricketer Graeme Watson has passed away. He was from which country?

Answer- Australia

24.Which institute with MAF Clothing, Bengaluru developed the protective coverall suit that can be used by doctors to protect from COVID 19?

Answer- CSIR-NAL

25. Which State has become the 1st state with a software-based in-house facility of virtual courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

26. India's GDP growth may slide to how much per cent in 2019-20 according to SBI Ecowrap report?

Answer- 1.1%

27. Who has launched “e-karyalay” app for movement of files?

Answer- CISF

28. Agriculture Ministry launched which Mobile App to facilitate transportation of food grains?

Answer- Kisan Rath

29. Who has tied up with Paytm to launch the “Recharge Saathi’ program?

Answer- Vodafone idea

30. Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment requested various State/UT Governments to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms set up by the Union Government. Who is Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment?

Answer- Santosh Kumar Gangwar

