GK Questions 2020 For August 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Akanksha Ghotkar
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 12, 2020

1.Who is largely responsible for breaking the German Enigma codes, created a test that provided a foundation for artificial intelligence?

  • Alan Turing
  • Jeff Bezos
  • George Boole
  • Charles Babbage

2. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for --------------.

  • acts of gallantry in the presence of enemy
  • gallantry by children
  • outstanding contribution to literature
  • the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

3. The largest production of mica in Asia is from ------------.

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Myanmar
  • India

4. The most important ore of aluminium is -----------.

  • bauxite
  • magnetite
  • haematite
  • monazite

5. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

  • Oslo
  • Stockholm
  • Brussels
  • Geneva

6. The percentage of India's total population employed in agriculture is nearly ----------.

  • 40%
  • 50%
  • 60%
  • 70%

7. Who developed Yahoo?

  • Dennis Ritchie & Ken Thompson
  • David Filo & Jerry Yang
  • Vint Cerf & Robert Kahn
  • Steve Case & Jeff Bezos

8. Made from a variety of materials, such as carbon, which inhibits the flow of current...?

  • Choke
  • Inductor
  • Resistor
  • Capacitor

9. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ------------.

  • 1976
  • 1958
  • 1901
  • 1972

10. Who among the following own the Nobel prize for literature?

  • Linus Pauling
  • Samuel Beckett
  • Philip Noel - Baker
  • Ralph Bunche

11. The latitude 'AA' on the map represents the -----------.

  • Tropic of Cancer
  • Tropic of Capricorn
  • Equator
  • None of the above

12. The largest fresh water lake of Africa, area wise is -----------.

  • lake Victoria
  • lake Tanganyika
  • lake Malawi
  • Lake Rudolf

13. The organic reaction represented by equation CH3 - CH = O + H2NOH gives CH3 - CH - NH + H2O is an example of ------------.

  • an addition reaction
  • a condensation reaction
  • an oxidation reaction
  • an elimination reaction

14. The number of electrons presents in H+ is -------------.

  • zero
  • one
  • two
  • three

15. Arjuna Award is given for --------------.

  • Exceptional service in emergency
  • Bravery on battlefield
  • Outstanding performance in sports
  • Exceptional service in slum dwellers

16. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

  • Ashaparna Devi
  • M. F. Hussain
  • Raghupathi Sahai
  • V. K. Gokak

17. Which of the following important rivers of India does not originate from the Western Ghats?

  • Cauvery
  • Godavari
  • Krishna
  • Mahanadi

18. Which of the following areas or regions is most prone to earthquakes?

  • Ganga-Brahmaputra valley
  • Deccan plateau
  • Plains of northern India
  • Western ghats

19. The most common format for a home video recorder is VHS. VHS stands for...?

  • Video Home System
  • Very high speed
  • Video horizontal standard
  • Voltage house standard

20. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

  • Films
  • Journalism
  • Literature
  • Economics

21. The important mountains of Europe include -----------.

  • Andes, Alps, Pyrenees
  • Alps, Carpathians, Pyrenees, Apennines
  • Alps, Himalayas, Rock mountains
  • None of the above

22. The hottest part of the gas flame is known as ------------.

  • luminous zone
  • dark zone
  • blue zone
  • non-luminous zone

23. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

  • The World This Week
  • Surabhi
  • Eye Witness
  • Turning Point

24. The proportion of forest to the total national geographical area of India as envisaged by National Forest Policy is ----------.

  • 30.3%
  • 33.3%
  • 38.3%
  • 42.3%

25. What does VVVF stand for?

  • Variant Voltage Vile Frequency
  • Variable Velocity Variable Fun
  • Very Very Vicious Frequency
  • Variable Voltage Variable Frequency

26. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

  • Shekaran Nair
  • Khushwant Singh
  • Ratan Thiyam
  • Arun Shourie

27. The last major glacial period began about 2,000,000 years before present and is commonly known as --------------.

  • Pleistocene or ice age
  • Paleocene or ice age
  • Pliocene or ice age
  • Holocene or ice age

28. The imaginary axis at which the earth rotates remains inclined at an angle of ____ to the plane of earth's orbit.

  • 44 1/2 °
  • 55 1/2 °
  • 66 1/2 °
  • 0 °

29. The human body is made up of several chemical elements; the element present in the highest proportion (65%) in the body is --------------.

  • carbon
  • hydrogen
  • oxygen
  • nitrogen

30. The isomerism which exists between CH3CHCI2 and CH2CI. CH2CI is -------------.

  • chain isomerism
  • functional group isomerism
  • positional isomerism
  • metamerism

GK 2020 Answer

1.Who is largely responsible for breaking the German Enigma codes, created a test that provided a foundation for artificial intelligence?

Answer- Alan Turing

2. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for --------------.

Answer- the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

3. The largest production of mica in Asia is from ------------.

Answer- India

4. The most important ore of aluminium is -----------.

Answer- bauxite

5. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

Answer- Oslo

6. The percentage of India's total population employed in agriculture is nearly ----------.

Answer- 70%

7. Who developed Yahoo?

Answer- David Filo & Jerry Yang

8. Made from a variety of materials, such as carbon, which inhibits the flow of current...?

Answer- Resistor

9. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ------------.

Answer- 1901

10. Who among the following own the Nobel prize for literature?

Answer- Samuel Beckett

11. The latitude 'AA' on the map represents the -----------.

Answer- Equator

12. The largest fresh water lake of Africa, area wise is -----------.

Answer- lake Victoria

13. The organic reaction represented by equation CH3 - CH = O + H2NOH gives CH3 - CH - NH + H2O is an example of ------------.

Answer- a condensation reaction

14. The number of electrons presents in H+ is -------------.

Answer- zero

15. Arjuna Award is given for --------------.

Answer- Outstanding performance in sports

16. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

Answer- M. F. Hussain

17. Which of the following important rivers of India does not originate from the Western Ghats?

Answer- Mahanadi

18. Which of the following areas or regions is most prone to earthquakes?

Answer- Ganga-Brahmaputra valley

19. The most common format for a home video recorder is VHS. VHS stands for...?

Answer- Video Home System

20. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

Answer- Films

21. The important mountains of Europe include -----------.

Answer- Alps, Carpathians, Pyrenees, Apennines

22. The hottest part of the gas flame is known as ------------.

Answer- non-luminous zone

23. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

Answer- Turning Point

24. The proportion of forest to the total national geographical area of India as envisaged by National Forest Policy is ----------.

Answer- 33.3%

25. What does VVVF stand for?

Answer- Variable Voltage Variable Frequency

26. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

Answer- Khushwant Singh

27. The last major glacial period began about 2,000,000 years before present and is commonly known as --------------.

Answer- Pleistocene or ice age

28. The imaginary axis at which the earth rotates remains inclined at an angle of ____ to the plane of earth's orbit.

Answer- 66 1/2 °

29. The human body is made up of several chemical elements; the element present in the highest proportion (65%) in the body is --------------.

Answer- oxygen

30. The isomerism which exists between CH3CHCI2 and CH2CI. CH2CI is -------------.

Answer- positional isomerism

