GK Questions 2020 For August 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 12, 2020

1.Who is largely responsible for breaking the German Enigma codes, created a test that provided a foundation for artificial intelligence?

Alan Turing

Jeff Bezos

George Boole

Charles Babbage

2. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for --------------.

acts of gallantry in the presence of enemy

gallantry by children

outstanding contribution to literature

the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

3. The largest production of mica in Asia is from ------------.

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

India

4. The most important ore of aluminium is -----------.

bauxite

magnetite

haematite

monazite

5. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

Oslo

Stockholm

Brussels

Geneva

6. The percentage of India's total population employed in agriculture is nearly ----------.

40%

50%

60%

70%

7. Who developed Yahoo?

Dennis Ritchie & Ken Thompson

David Filo & Jerry Yang

Vint Cerf & Robert Kahn

Steve Case & Jeff Bezos

8. Made from a variety of materials, such as carbon, which inhibits the flow of current...?

Choke

Inductor

Resistor

Capacitor

9. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ------------.

1976

1958

1901

1972

10. Who among the following own the Nobel prize for literature?

Linus Pauling

Samuel Beckett

Philip Noel - Baker

Ralph Bunche

11. The latitude 'AA' on the map represents the -----------.

Tropic of Cancer

Tropic of Capricorn

Equator

None of the above

12. The largest fresh water lake of Africa, area wise is -----------.

lake Victoria

lake Tanganyika

lake Malawi

Lake Rudolf

13. The organic reaction represented by equation CH3 - CH = O + H2NOH gives CH3 - CH - NH + H2O is an example of ------------.

an addition reaction

a condensation reaction

an oxidation reaction

an elimination reaction

14. The number of electrons presents in H+ is -------------.

zero

one

two

three

15. Arjuna Award is given for --------------.

Exceptional service in emergency

Bravery on battlefield

Outstanding performance in sports

Exceptional service in slum dwellers

16. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

Ashaparna Devi

M. F. Hussain

Raghupathi Sahai

V. K. Gokak

17. Which of the following important rivers of India does not originate from the Western Ghats?

Cauvery

Godavari

Krishna

Mahanadi

18. Which of the following areas or regions is most prone to earthquakes?

Ganga-Brahmaputra valley

Deccan plateau

Plains of northern India

Western ghats

19. The most common format for a home video recorder is VHS. VHS stands for...?

Video Home System

Very high speed

Video horizontal standard

Voltage house standard

20. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

Films

Journalism

Literature

Economics

21. The important mountains of Europe include -----------.

Andes, Alps, Pyrenees

Alps, Carpathians, Pyrenees, Apennines

Alps, Himalayas, Rock mountains

None of the above

22. The hottest part of the gas flame is known as ------------.

luminous zone

dark zone

blue zone

non-luminous zone

23. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

The World This Week

Surabhi

Eye Witness

Turning Point

24. The proportion of forest to the total national geographical area of India as envisaged by National Forest Policy is ----------.

30.3%

33.3%

38.3%

42.3%

25. What does VVVF stand for?

Variant Voltage Vile Frequency

Variable Velocity Variable Fun

Very Very Vicious Frequency

Variable Voltage Variable Frequency

26. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

Shekaran Nair

Khushwant Singh

Ratan Thiyam

Arun Shourie

27. The last major glacial period began about 2,000,000 years before present and is commonly known as --------------.

Pleistocene or ice age

Paleocene or ice age

Pliocene or ice age

Holocene or ice age

28. The imaginary axis at which the earth rotates remains inclined at an angle of ____ to the plane of earth's orbit.

44 1/2 °

55 1/2 °

66 1/2 °

0 °

29. The human body is made up of several chemical elements; the element present in the highest proportion (65%) in the body is --------------.

carbon

hydrogen

oxygen

nitrogen

30. The isomerism which exists between CH3CHCI2 and CH2CI. CH2CI is -------------.

chain isomerism

functional group isomerism

positional isomerism

metamerism

GK 2020 Answer

1.Who is largely responsible for breaking the German Enigma codes, created a test that provided a foundation for artificial intelligence?

Answer- Alan Turing

2. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for --------------.

Answer- the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

3. The largest production of mica in Asia is from ------------.

Answer- India

4. The most important ore of aluminium is -----------.

Answer- bauxite

5. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

Answer- Oslo

6. The percentage of India's total population employed in agriculture is nearly ----------.

Answer- 70%

7. Who developed Yahoo?

Answer- David Filo & Jerry Yang

8. Made from a variety of materials, such as carbon, which inhibits the flow of current...?

Answer- Resistor

9. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ------------.

Answer- 1901

10. Who among the following own the Nobel prize for literature?

Answer- Samuel Beckett

11. The latitude 'AA' on the map represents the -----------.

Answer- Equator

12. The largest fresh water lake of Africa, area wise is -----------.

Answer- lake Victoria

13. The organic reaction represented by equation CH3 - CH = O + H2NOH gives CH3 - CH - NH + H2O is an example of ------------.

Answer- a condensation reaction

14. The number of electrons presents in H+ is -------------.

Answer- zero

15. Arjuna Award is given for --------------.

Answer- Outstanding performance in sports

16. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

Answer- M. F. Hussain

17. Which of the following important rivers of India does not originate from the Western Ghats?

Answer- Mahanadi

18. Which of the following areas or regions is most prone to earthquakes?

Answer- Ganga-Brahmaputra valley

19. The most common format for a home video recorder is VHS. VHS stands for...?

Answer- Video Home System

20. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

Answer- Films

21. The important mountains of Europe include -----------.

Answer- Alps, Carpathians, Pyrenees, Apennines

22. The hottest part of the gas flame is known as ------------.

Answer- non-luminous zone

23. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

Answer- Turning Point

24. The proportion of forest to the total national geographical area of India as envisaged by National Forest Policy is ----------.

Answer- 33.3%

25. What does VVVF stand for?

Answer- Variable Voltage Variable Frequency

26. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

Answer- Khushwant Singh

27. The last major glacial period began about 2,000,000 years before present and is commonly known as --------------.

Answer- Pleistocene or ice age

28. The imaginary axis at which the earth rotates remains inclined at an angle of ____ to the plane of earth's orbit.

Answer- 66 1/2 °

29. The human body is made up of several chemical elements; the element present in the highest proportion (65%) in the body is --------------.

Answer- oxygen

30. The isomerism which exists between CH3CHCI2 and CH2CI. CH2CI is -------------.

Answer- positional isomerism

