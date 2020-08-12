GK Questions 2020 For August 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
1.Who is largely responsible for breaking the German Enigma codes, created a test that provided a foundation for artificial intelligence?
Answer- Alan Turing
2. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for --------------.
Answer- the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy
3. The largest production of mica in Asia is from ------------.
Answer- India
4. The most important ore of aluminium is -----------.
Answer- bauxite
5. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?
Answer- Oslo
6. The percentage of India's total population employed in agriculture is nearly ----------.
Answer- 70%
7. Who developed Yahoo?
Answer- David Filo & Jerry Yang
8. Made from a variety of materials, such as carbon, which inhibits the flow of current...?
Answer- Resistor
9. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ------------.
Answer- 1901
10. Who among the following own the Nobel prize for literature?
Answer- Samuel Beckett
11. The latitude 'AA' on the map represents the -----------.
Answer- Equator
12. The largest fresh water lake of Africa, area wise is -----------.
Answer- lake Victoria
13. The organic reaction represented by equation CH3 - CH = O + H2NOH gives CH3 - CH - NH + H2O is an example of ------------.
Answer- a condensation reaction
14. The number of electrons presents in H+ is -------------.
Answer- zero
15. Arjuna Award is given for --------------.
Answer- Outstanding performance in sports
16. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?
Answer- M. F. Hussain
17. Which of the following important rivers of India does not originate from the Western Ghats?
Answer- Mahanadi
18. Which of the following areas or regions is most prone to earthquakes?
Answer- Ganga-Brahmaputra valley
19. The most common format for a home video recorder is VHS. VHS stands for...?
Answer- Video Home System
20. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?
Answer- Films
21. The important mountains of Europe include -----------.
Answer- Alps, Carpathians, Pyrenees, Apennines
22. The hottest part of the gas flame is known as ------------.
Answer- non-luminous zone
23. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?
Answer- Turning Point
24. The proportion of forest to the total national geographical area of India as envisaged by National Forest Policy is ----------.
Answer- 33.3%
25. What does VVVF stand for?
Answer- Variable Voltage Variable Frequency
26. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?
Answer- Khushwant Singh
27. The last major glacial period began about 2,000,000 years before present and is commonly known as --------------.
Answer- Pleistocene or ice age
28. The imaginary axis at which the earth rotates remains inclined at an angle of ____ to the plane of earth's orbit.
Answer- 66 1/2 °
29. The human body is made up of several chemical elements; the element present in the highest proportion (65%) in the body is --------------.
Answer- oxygen
30. The isomerism which exists between CH3CHCI2 and CH2CI. CH2CI is -------------.
Answer- positional isomerism
