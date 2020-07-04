GK Questions 2020 For July 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?
2. Who is writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?
3. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?
4. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?
5. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?
6. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?
7. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?
8. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?
9. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?
10. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?
11. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?
12. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online SC Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institute prepared this programme?
14. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?
15. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?
16. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's
17. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
18. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because
19. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of
20. The Battle of Plassey was fought in
21. Who is the father of Geometry?
22. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of
23. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?
24. Entomology is the science that studies
25. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
26. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in
27. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with
28. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of
29. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?
30. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because
1.An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?
Answer- Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd
2. Who is a writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?
Answer- Priyamvad
3. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?
Answer- 29th June
4. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?
Answer- ₹10,000 crore
5. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?
Answer- Nitin Menon
6. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?
Answer- Goa
7. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?
Answer- Ravindra Jadeja
8. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?
Answer- Uganda
9. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?
Answer- July 3, 2020
10. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?
Answer- ₹1,691 crore
11. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?
Answer- 59
12. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?
Answer- 45.8 million
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online SC Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institute prepared this programme?
14. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?
Answer- USD 750 million
15. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?
Answer- Option B
16. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's
Answer- largest railway station
17. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
Answer- Hydrogen sulphide
18. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because
Answer- All of the above
19. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of
Answer- area
20. The Battle of Plassey was fought in
Answer- 1757
21. Who is the father of Geometry?
Answer- Euclid
22. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of
Answer- A collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere
23. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?
Answer- Biro Brothers
24. Entomology is the science that studies
Answer- The origin and history of technical and scientific terms
25. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
Answer- Bromine
26. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in
Answer- 1973
27. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with
Answer- zones of climate
28. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
29. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?
Answer- Drawing Cartoons
30. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because
Answer- work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it
