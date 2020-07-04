GK Questions 2020 For July 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Top GK Questions for July 04, 2020

1.An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?

ONGC and SAIL

Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd

NBCC and BEML ltd

GAIL and BPCl

2. Who is writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?

Priyamvad

Hrishikesh Sulabh

Indira Dangi

Chitra Mudgal

3. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?

29th June

26th June

27th June

28th June

4. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?

₹30,000 crore

₹20,000 crore

₹5,000 crore

₹10,000 crore

5. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?

Anil Chaudhary

Chettithody Shamshuddin

Sundaram Ravi

Nitin Menon

6. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?

Goa

Punjab

Bihar

Odisha

7. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya

Krunal Pandya

8. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?

Uganda

Burundi

Angola

Cameroon

9. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?

August 3, 2020

July 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

July 3, 2020

10. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

₹ 1,491 crore

₹ 1,691 crore

₹ 1,591 crore

₹ 1,791 crore

11. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?

69

39

59

49

12. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?

45.8 million

55.8 million

65.8 million

35.8 million

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online SC Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institute prepared this programme?

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Patna

IIT-Jammu

IIT-Madras

14. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?

USD 650 million

USD 550 million

USD 750 million

USD 450 million

15. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Maharashtra

16. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

largest railway station

highest railway station

longest railway station

None of the above

17. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Oxygen

Hydrogen sulphide

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

18. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because

it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution

the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution

All of the above

19. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of

shape

area

baring

distance

20. The Battle of Plassey was fought in

1757

1782

1748

1764

21. Who is the father of Geometry?

Aristotle

Euclid

Pythagoras

Kepler

22. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of

collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere

action of ultraviolet light from the sun on atmospheric oxygen

action of solar radiations particularly cosmic rays on carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere

lightning discharge in the atmosphere

23. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Biro Brothers

Waterman Brothers

Bicc Brothers

Write Brothers

24. Entomology is the science that studies

The behaviour of human beings

Insects

The origin and history of technical and scientific terms

The formation of rocks

25. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Phosphorous

Bromine

Chlorine

Helium

26. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in

1970

1971

1972

1973

27. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with

zones of climate

zones of oceans

zones of land

zones of cyclonic depressions

28. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of

Sutlej and Beas

Jhelum and Chenab

Ravi and Chenab

Ganga and Yamuna

29. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?

Film Direction

Drawing Cartoons

Instrumental Music

Classical Dance

30. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because

work done in rolling is more than in lifting

work done in lifting the stone is equal to rolling it

work done in both is same but the rate of doing work is less in rolling

work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it

GK 2020 Answer

1.An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?

Answer- Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd

2. Who is a writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?

Answer- Priyamvad

3. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?

Answer- 29th June

4. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?

Answer- ₹10,000 crore

5. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?

Answer- Nitin Menon

6. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?

Answer- Goa

7. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?

Answer- Ravindra Jadeja

8. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?

Answer- Uganda

9. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?

Answer- July 3, 2020

10. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

Answer- ₹1,691 crore

11. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?

Answer- 59

12. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?

Answer- 45.8 million

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online SC Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institute prepared this programme?

14. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?

Answer- USD 750 million

15. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Answer- Option B

16. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's

Answer- largest railway station

17. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

18. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because

Answer- All of the above

19. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of

Answer- area

20. The Battle of Plassey was fought in

Answer- 1757

21. Who is the father of Geometry?

Answer- Euclid

22. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of

Answer- A collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere

23. Who invented the BALLPOINT PEN?

Answer- Biro Brothers

24. Entomology is the science that studies

Answer- The origin and history of technical and scientific terms

25. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Answer- Bromine

26. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in

Answer- 1973

27. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with

Answer- zones of climate

28. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of

Answer- Jhelum and Chenab

29. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?

Answer- Drawing Cartoons

30. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because

Answer- work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it

