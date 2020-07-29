Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For July 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Written By
Akanksha Ghotkar
gk questions

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 29, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • Though senior in age,
  • his father is junior to
  • my father in service.
  • No error.

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • While walking slowly in the park
  • on a quiet summer afternoon
  • a mad dog suddenly attacked him from behind
  • No error

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • Everyone visiting the house asked the young girl
  • how could she kill the wolf
  • single-handed and without a weapon.
  • No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • Many health-conscious people
  • prefer margarine
  • than butter
  • No error

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • The retiring principal asked his old pupils
  • to take an interest in the school
  • after he has to retire
  • No error

6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?

  • The first discovery comes from Harappa
  • It was the first discovered by a person called Harappa
  • Harappa is the biggest site discovered so far
  • Most of the valuable remains have come from Harappa

7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?

  • To maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack
  • To defend economic and trade interests of the developing nations of the world
  • TO provide collective defence and economic cooperation in south-east Asia
  • None of the above

8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?

  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994

9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?

  • 336 BC
  • 375 BC
  • 279 BC
  • 264 BC

10. What is the population of Assam?

  • 140/sq km
  • 340/sq km
  • 240/sq km
  • None of the above

11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?

  • 13.41 m x 6.10 m
  • 13.41 m x 5.18 m
  • 12.30 m x 7.66 m
  • 12.30 m x 6.23 m

12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?

  • 2015, Salt Lake City (USA)
  • 2016, Turin (Italy)
  • 2017, Nagano (Japan)
  • 2018, Pyeongchang (South Korea)

13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?

  • To settle trade disputes between nations
  • To widen the principle of free trade to sectors such as services and agriculture
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

  • To remove all tariffs on trade of industrial goods between the member countries
  • To aid the creation of a single west European market to help boost world trade
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

  • 2 million red blood cells
  • 3 million red blood cells
  • 4 million red blood cells
  • 5 million red blood cells

16. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

  • To remove all tariffs on trade of industrial goods between the member countries
  • To aid the creation of a single west European market to help boost world trade
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

17. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

  • 2 million red blood cells
  • 3 million red blood cells
  • 4 million red blood cells
  • 5 million red blood cells

18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?

  • To promote a common market and economic prosperity among member countries
  • To create a single market for free import and export among
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?

  • Beijing, China
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Victoria, Canada
  • New Delhi, India

20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?

  • 1966
  • 1932
  • 1975
  • 1990

21. What is Bhakti movement?

  • It is a social and religious movement form about AD 500 to 1600
  • It is the movement that influenced the developed of regional language because it emphasised people's everyday speech
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?

  • 5 m x 4 m divided into two parts by a net
  • 8 m x 7 m divided into two parts by a net
  • 18 m x 9 m divided into two parts by a net
  • 12 m x 11 m divided into two parts by a net

23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?

  • Nationalism and imperialism
  • Militarism and entangling alliances
  • Mutual rivalry, hatred and distrust within the countries
  • All of the above

24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?

  • 275/sq km
  • 13/sq km
  • 340/sq km
  • 154/sq km

 25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate

  • increases
  • decreases
  • first increases and then decreases
  • is not affected

26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?

  • 47.53 per cent
  • 65.18 per cent
  • 82.32 per cent
  • 60.91 per cent

27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?

  • 3,702 sq. km
  • 1,35,100 sq. km
  • 1,96,024 sq. km
  • 94,163 sq. km

28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?

  • 1896 at Athens
  • 1900 at Paris
  • 1992 at Barcelona
  • 1995 at Athens

29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?

  • 1455 AD
  • 1492 AD
  • 1139 AD
  • 1556 AD

30. What is the duration of a football match?

  • Two 15 minute period with a reset at half time
  • Two 25 minute period with a reset at half time
  • Two 35 minute period with a reset at half time
  • Two 45 minute period with a reset at half time

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- his father is junior to

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- While walking slowly in the park

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- how could she kill the wolf

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- than butter

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- No error

6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?

Answer- The first discovery comes from Harappa

7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?

Answer- To maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack

8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?

Answer- 1991

9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?

Answer- 264 BC

10. What is the population of Assam?

Answer- 340/sq km

11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?

Answer- 13.41 m x 5.18 m

12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?

Answer- 2018, Pyeongchang (South Korea)

13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

Answer- 3 million red blood cells

16. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

17. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

Answer- 3 million red blood cells

18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?

Answer- New Delhi, India

20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?

Answer- 1975

21. What is Bhakti movement?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?

Answer- 18 m x 9 m divided into two parts by a net

23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?

Answer- All of the above

24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- 275/sq km

 25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate

Answer- increases

26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?

Answer- 65.18 per cent

27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?

Answer- 1,96,024 sq. km

28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?

Answer- 1896 at Athens

29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?

Answer- 1492 AD

30. What is the duration of a football match?

Answer- Two 45 minute period with a reset at half time

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all