GK Questions 2020 For July 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 29, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Though senior in age,

his father is junior to

my father in service.

No error.

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

While walking slowly in the park

on a quiet summer afternoon

a mad dog suddenly attacked him from behind

No error

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Everyone visiting the house asked the young girl

how could she kill the wolf

single-handed and without a weapon.

No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Many health-conscious people

prefer margarine

than butter

No error

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The retiring principal asked his old pupils

to take an interest in the school

after he has to retire

No error

6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?

The first discovery comes from Harappa

It was the first discovered by a person called Harappa

Harappa is the biggest site discovered so far

Most of the valuable remains have come from Harappa

7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?

To maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack

To defend economic and trade interests of the developing nations of the world

TO provide collective defence and economic cooperation in south-east Asia

None of the above

8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?

1991

1992

1993

1994

9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?

336 BC

375 BC

279 BC

264 BC

10. What is the population of Assam?

140/sq km

340/sq km

240/sq km

None of the above

11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?

13.41 m x 6.10 m

13.41 m x 5.18 m

12.30 m x 7.66 m

12.30 m x 6.23 m

12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?

2015, Salt Lake City (USA)

2016, Turin (Italy)

2017, Nagano (Japan)

2018, Pyeongchang (South Korea)

13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?

To settle trade disputes between nations

To widen the principle of free trade to sectors such as services and agriculture

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

To remove all tariffs on trade of industrial goods between the member countries

To aid the creation of a single west European market to help boost world trade

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

2 million red blood cells

3 million red blood cells

4 million red blood cells

5 million red blood cells

18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?

To promote a common market and economic prosperity among member countries

To create a single market for free import and export among

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?

Beijing, China

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Victoria, Canada

New Delhi, India

20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?

1966

1932

1975

1990

21. What is Bhakti movement?

It is a social and religious movement form about AD 500 to 1600

It is the movement that influenced the developed of regional language because it emphasised people's everyday speech

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?

5 m x 4 m divided into two parts by a net

8 m x 7 m divided into two parts by a net

18 m x 9 m divided into two parts by a net

12 m x 11 m divided into two parts by a net

23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?

Nationalism and imperialism

Militarism and entangling alliances

Mutual rivalry, hatred and distrust within the countries

All of the above

24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?

275/sq km

13/sq km

340/sq km

154/sq km

25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate

increases

decreases

first increases and then decreases

is not affected

26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?

47.53 per cent

65.18 per cent

82.32 per cent

60.91 per cent

27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?

3,702 sq. km

1,35,100 sq. km

1,96,024 sq. km

94,163 sq. km

28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?

1896 at Athens

1900 at Paris

1992 at Barcelona

1995 at Athens

29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?

1455 AD

1492 AD

1139 AD

1556 AD

30. What is the duration of a football match?

Two 15 minute period with a reset at half time

Two 25 minute period with a reset at half time

Two 35 minute period with a reset at half time

Two 45 minute period with a reset at half time

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- his father is junior to

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- While walking slowly in the park

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- how could she kill the wolf

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- than butter

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- No error

6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?

Answer- The first discovery comes from Harappa

7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?

Answer- To maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack

8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?

Answer- 1991

9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?

Answer- 264 BC

10. What is the population of Assam?

Answer- 340/sq km

11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?

Answer- 13.41 m x 5.18 m

12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?

Answer- 2018, Pyeongchang (South Korea)

13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?

Answer- 3 million red blood cells

18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?

Answer- New Delhi, India

20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?

Answer- 1975

21. What is Bhakti movement?

Answer- both (a) and (b)

22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?

Answer- 18 m x 9 m divided into two parts by a net

23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?

Answer- All of the above

24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- 275/sq km

25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate

Answer- increases

26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?

Answer- 65.18 per cent

27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?

Answer- 1,96,024 sq. km

28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?

Answer- 1896 at Athens

29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?

Answer- 1492 AD

30. What is the duration of a football match?

Answer- Two 45 minute period with a reset at half time

