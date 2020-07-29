GK Questions 2020 For July 29 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?
7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?
8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?
9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?
10. What is the population of Assam?
11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?
12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?
13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?
14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?
15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?
18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?
19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?
20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?
21. What is Bhakti movement?
22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?
23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?
24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?
25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate
26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?
27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?
28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?
29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?
30. What is the duration of a football match?
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- his father is junior to
2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- While walking slowly in the park
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- how could she kill the wolf
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- than butter
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- No error
6. What is the Indus valley culture called Harappan culture?
Answer- The first discovery comes from Harappa
7. What was the purpose of the establishment of NATO?
Answer- To maintain and develop individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack
8. When did the USSR formally disintegrates into 15 republics?
Answer- 1991
9. When did Ashoka become emperor of India?
Answer- 264 BC
10. What is the population of Assam?
Answer- 340/sq km
11. What is the measurement of the badminton court for singles?
Answer- 13.41 m x 5.18 m
12. When and where is the next winter Olympics scheduled to be held?
Answer- 2018, Pyeongchang (South Korea)
13. What is the role of the WTO (World Trade Organisation)?
Answer- both (a) and (b)
14. What was the purpose of EFTA (European Free Trade Association)?
Answer- both (a) and (b)
15. What is the normal red blood count per cubic mm?
Answer- 3 million red blood cells
18. What was the purpose of establishing the European Economic Community (EEC)?
Answer- both (a) and (b)
19. Where did 2010 Commonwealth Games take place?
Answer- New Delhi, India
20. When did India enter into space age by launching the satellite 'Aryabhatta'?
Answer- 1975
21. What is Bhakti movement?
Answer- both (a) and (b)
22. What is the measurement of the volleyball court?
Answer- 18 m x 9 m divided into two parts by a net
23. What were the main factors responsible for World War I?
Answer- All of the above
24. What is the population density of Andhra Pradesh?
Answer- 275/sq km
25. When there is a decrease in the concentration of oxygen in the blood, the breathing rate
Answer- increases
26. What is the literacy rate of Chhattisgarh?
Answer- 65.18 per cent
27. What is the covered area of Gujarat state?
Answer- 1,96,024 sq. km
28. When and where athletics introduced in the Olympics?
Answer- 1896 at Athens
29. When did Christopher Columbus discover the West Indies?
Answer- 1492 AD
30. What is the duration of a football match?
Answer- Two 45 minute period with a reset at half time
