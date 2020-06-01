GK Questions 2020 For June 1 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions' PDFs available online.

Top GK Questions for June 1, 2020

1. Life Insurance Corporation of India announced the launch of the PMVVY Scheme for those over and above 60 years. What will be the interest rate in PMVVY account?

9.40% per annum

6.40% per annum

7.40% per annum

8.40% per annum

2. What is the name of the head of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau holdings and famously known as the Casino kingpin of Gambling Capital Macau who passed away at the age of 98?

Stanley Ho

Leung Chun-Ying

Carrie Lam

Donald Tsang

3. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Vinod Paul

K. Vijay Raghavan

4. Who wrote the song titled 'Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam - Vasudev Kutumbakkam' to increase the nation's will power and evoke the spirit of self-reliance in COVID-19 pandemic?

Amitabh Bhattacharya

Prasoon Joshi

Gulzar

Javed Akhtar

5. What is the name of Famous Urdu author, humorist and satirist often described as the Mark Twain of Urdu who passed away at the age of 84, after a prolonged illness in Hyderabad, Telangana?

Umera Ahmad

Mujtaba Hussain

Mustansar Hussain Tarar

Qurratulain Hyder

6. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

USA

India

Russia

France

7. Which Institute has found an innovative route to fabricate precisely controlled nanostructure of the required geometry and location on two-dimensional materials using one-step low power laser writing process?

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences

The Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

Institute of Nano Science and Technology, Mohali

8. The research team of Dr Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi has engineered a magnesium alloy to replace the steel and aluminium in the automobile industry to reduce the carbon footprint. He is from which institute?

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

9. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

UNICEF

UNESCO

UNIDO

UNWTO

10. ICMR has approved a total of how many laboratories across India to conduct the tests for COVID-19?

224 laboratories

324 laboratories

424 laboratories

624 laboratories

11. Which state has banned the entry of people from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus?

Odisha

Kerala

Karnataka

Telangana

12. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Jitendra Patel

Santosh Kumar

Narinder Dhruv Batra

Sandip Pradhan

13. ICAR-National Rice Research Institute has identified a region in the genome of a rice, which seems to have the potential for improving productivity. Where is ICAR-NRRI located?

Cuttack

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Almora

14. The Karnataka State Mango Department and Marketing Corporation Lt signed an MoU with which company to support the mango farmers in this mango season to sell their products through the online platform?

Swiggy

Snapdeal

Amazon

Flipkart

15. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has been renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of Plastics and chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals Engineering & Technology

Central Institute of chemicals and Plastics Engineering & Technology

16. Who inaugurated first of its kind Infectious Disease Block facility at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in Srinagar, J&K.?

Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Farooq Abdullah

Baseer Ahmad Khan

Girish Chandra Murmu

17. Which company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Ltd?

Future Group

ITC Limited

Flipkart

Spice Digital

18. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Nirmala Sitharaman

Anurag Thakur

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

19. Shyamala G. Bhave, who passed away at the age of 79 on May 23, 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka was a famous?

Politician

Classical musician

Actor

Painter

20. Which state government will be launching a new project to maintain a 'State Health Register' comprising the database of all its citizens?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

21. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Jagdish Mukhi

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Phagu Chauhan

22. Sports Authority of India has deposited how much amoung each to 2,749 Khelo India athletes as out of pocket allowance amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

₹ 20,000

₹ 10,000

₹ 15,000

₹ 30,000

23. Which company acquired the Netherlands-based Etergo BV, an innovative electric scooter company for an undisclosed sum?

Google

Uber

Flipkart

Ola Electric

24. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Mumbai

Delhi

Nagpur

Chennai

25. Which state government started the preliminary works on implementing the Solar Fence Farmland Protection Programme, under the Central Agriculture Improvement Scheme to protect agricultural lands of the districts?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

26. How much amount will be awarded for finding a security flaw in the coronavirus tracking app, Aarogya Setu?

₹ 10 lakh

₹ 5 lakh

₹ 1 lakh

₹ 2.5 lakh

27. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Jagdish Mukhi

R K Mathur

Phagu Chauhan

Vishwas Mehta

28. The European Union Commission has proposed how much recovery fund "European breakthrough" to help the bloc's economy through the deep recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic?

$525 billion

$325 billion

$825 billion

$925 billion

29. Which state government in association with TRIFED, has organized a webinar under Know Your Scheme-Lecture Series on "Van Dhan Yojana: Learning For Post Covid-19" to help the tribal people?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

30. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Tapan Singhel

Dipankar Datta

Mohit Gupta

Leo Puri

GK 2020 Answers

1. Life Insurance Corporation of India announced the launch of the PMVVY Scheme for those over and above 60 years. What will be the interest rate in PMVVY account?

Answer- 7.40% per annum

2. What is the name of the head of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau holdings and famously known as the Casino kingpin of Gambling Capital Macau who passed away at the age of 98?

Answer- Stanley Ho

3. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI?

Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan

4. Who wrote the song titled 'Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam - Vasudev Kutumbakkam' to increase the nation's will power and evoke the spirit of self-reliance in COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Prasoon Joshi

5. What is the name of Famous Urdu author, humorist and satirist often described as the Mark Twain of Urdu who passed away at the age of 84, after a prolonged illness in Hyderabad, Telangana?

Answer- Mujtaba Hussain

6. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

Answer- USA

7. Which Institute has found an innovative route to fabricate precisely controlled nanostructure of the required geometry and location on two-dimensional materials using one-step low power laser writing process?

Answer- Institute of Nano Science and Technology, Mohali

8. The research team of Dr Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi has engineered a magnesium alloy to replace the steel and aluminium in the automobile industry to reduce the carbon footprint. He is from which institute?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

9. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

Answer- UNICEF

10. ICMR has approved a total of how many laboratories across India to conduct the tests for COVID-19?

Answer- 624 laboratories

11. Which state has banned the entry of people from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus?

Answer- Karnataka

12. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

13. ICAR-National Rice Research Institute has identified a region in the genome of a rice, which seems to have the potential for improving productivity. Where is ICAR-NRRI located?

Answer- Cuttack

14. The Karnataka State Mango Department and Marketing Corporation Lt signed an MoU with which company to support the mango farmers in this mango season to sell their products through the online platform?

Answer- Flipkart

15. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has been renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

16. Who inaugurated first of its kind Infectious Disease Block facility at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in Srinagar, J&K.?

Answer- Baseer Ahmad Khan

17. Which company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Ltd?

Answer- ITC Limited

18. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman

19. Shyamala G. Bhave, who passed away at the age of 79 on May 23, 2020, in Bengaluru, Karnataka was a famous?

Answer- Classical musician

20. Which state government will be launching a new project to maintain a 'State Health Register' comprising the database of all its citizens?

Answer- Karnataka

21. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

22. Sports Authority of India has deposited how much amount each to 2,749 Khelo India athletes as out of pocket allowance amid the COVID-19 lockdown?

Answer- ₹ 30,000

23. Which company acquired the Netherlands-based Etergo BV, an innovative electric scooter company for an undisclosed sum?

Answer- Ola Electric

24. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Answer- Mumbai

25. Which state government started the preliminary works on implementing the Solar Fence Farmland Protection Programme, under the Central Agriculture Improvement Scheme to protect agricultural lands of the districts?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

26. How much amount will be awarded for finding a security flaw in the coronavirus tracking app, Aarogya Setu?

Answer- ₹ 1 lakh

27. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Answer- Vishwas Mehta

28. The European Union Commission has proposed how much recovery fund "European breakthrough" to help the bloc's economy through the deep recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- $825 billion

29. Which state government in association with TRIFED, has organized a webinar under Know Your Scheme-Lecture Series on "Van Dhan Yojana: Learning For Post Covid-19" to help the tribal people?

Answer- Rajasthan

30. Who has been appointed as one of the co-founders of Zomato by Deepinder Goyal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer?

Answer- Mohit Gupta

