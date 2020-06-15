GK Questions 2020 For June 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?
2. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?
3. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of ₹4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?
4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?
5. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?
6. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?
7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?
8. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?
9. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?
10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?
11. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?
12. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?
13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?
14. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much per cent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?
15. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?
16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred ₹300 crore to the urban local bodies?
17. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?
18. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?
19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?
20. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?
21. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?
22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?
23. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?
24. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?
25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?
26. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?
27. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?
28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested ₹5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?
29. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?
30. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?
1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?
Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh
2. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?
Answer- 9 June
3. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of ₹4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?
Answer- United States
4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?
Answer- 2022
5. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?
Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology
6. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?
Answer- Pratik Tirodkar
7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?
Answer- Chiranjeevi Sarja
8. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?
Answer- ICGS Kanaklata Barua
9. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?
Answer- MEKINS Industries
10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?
Answer- Odisha
11. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?
Answer- Assam
12. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?
Answer- Gujarat
14. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much per cent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?
Answer- 5%
15. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?
Answer- $350 million
16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred ₹300 crore to the urban local bodies?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
17. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?
Answer- 9
18. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?
Answer- Uttarakhand
19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?
Answer- Karnataka
20. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?
Answer- 9.5%
21. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?
Answer- ₹270 crore
22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
23. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?
Answer- Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research
24. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?
Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science
25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?
Answer- International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials
26. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?
Answer- Renjith Kumar
27. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?
Answer- Kesari
28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested ₹5,683.50 crores for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?
Answer- ADIA
29. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?
Answer- Harinder Singh
30. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?
Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh
