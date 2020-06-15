GK Questions 2020 For June 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 15, 2020

1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amit Shah

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Dr Jitendra Singh

2. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

6 June

9 June

7 June

8 June

3. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of ₹4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?

South Korea

Spain

United States

United Kingdom

4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?

2021

2023

2024

2022

5. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

National Institute of Science Education and Research

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies

6. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Pratik Tirodkar

Rajiv Joshi

Shankar Joshi

Rajiv Tirodkar

7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?

K. M. Chaitanya

Dhruva Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Vijay Kiran

8. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

ICGS Ameya Amogh

ICGS Kanaklata Barua

ICGS Achook

ICGS Atulya

9. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

Imperia Industries

Telemax India Industries

MEKINS Industries

Tuteja Industries

10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

West Bengal

11. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Assam

Mizoram

Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh

12. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

14. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much per cent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

2%

5%

4%

3%

15. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

$350 million

$250 million

$450 million

$550 million

16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred ₹300 crore to the urban local bodies?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

17. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

4

7

9

12

18. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Odisha

Meghalaya

19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Odisha

West Bengal

20. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

9.5%

5.5%

6.5%

7.5%

21. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

₹ 170 crore

₹ 270 crore

₹ 370 crore

₹ 470 crore

22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

23. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

American Schools of Oriental Research

Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

German Institute of Science and Technology

Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics

24. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science

Antrix Corporation

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing

25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

The Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

26. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Dalip Singh Saund

Sanjay Gupta

Renjith Kumar

Gobind Behari

27. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

Talwar

Vikramaditya

Shivalik

Kesari

28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested ₹5,683.50 crore for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?

Sharaf

Jumeirah

ADIA

Chalhoub

29. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

G. S. Rawat

Shushil Chandra

Harinder Singh

Devraj Anbu

30. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

Ramvilas Paswan

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Narendra Singh Tomar

GK 2020 Answer

1. Who launched India's 1st indigenous wireless physiological parameters monitoring system "COVID BEEP" for the COVID-19 affected patients?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

2. World Accreditation Day was observed on which day?

Answer- 9 June

3. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of ₹4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?

Answer- United States

4. The World Archery committee decided to postpone the 2020 World Archery Field Championships to which year?

Answer- 2022

5. Which institute developed "ANANYA" water-based disinfectant spray with nanotechnology assisted formulation?

Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

6. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Answer- Pratik Tirodkar

7. Which Kannada actor passed away at 39 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on 9 June?

Answer- Chiranjeevi Sarja

8. What is the name of Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard delivered by Warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd on 9 June?

Answer- ICGS Kanaklata Barua

9. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

Answer- MEKINS Industries

10. Which state govt. approved the proposal to give the status of State anthem to "Bande Utkala Janani", a poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912?

Answer- Odisha

11. On 8th June, Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of which Indian state?

Answer- Assam

12. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

13. Who topped the 2nd State Food Safety Index for 2019-20 of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India among larger states?

Answer- Gujarat

14. S&P Global Ratings predicted that the Indian economy will shrink how much per cent in FY21 and the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support?

Answer- 5%

15. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

Answer- $350 million

16. Which state launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and "Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana" and transferred ₹300 crore to the urban local bodies?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

17. How many countries have been declared as COVID-19 free till 9 June?

Answer- 9

18. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

Answer- Uttarakhand

19. Which State launched Meghasandesha App & Varunamitra web portal to provide real-time information and alerts on weather, rainfall, flooding?

Answer- Karnataka

20. Fitch Ratings stated that India's economy is forecast to grow with a sharp growth rate of how much per cent in 2021 if the country avoids further deterioration in financial sector health?

Answer- 9.5%

21. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

Answer- ₹270 crore

22. Which State has started a plantation drive named "Thank Mom" on the premises of its Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Directorate on World Environment Day?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

23. A scientist from which institute have discovered a new planet named KOI-456.04 & its host star called Kepler-160 which are "mirror image" of our own planet and sun?

Answer- Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research

24. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science

25. Scientists from the which institute have developed a magnetocaloric material that can be used in the treatment of cancer?

Answer- International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials

26. Who has been honoured with NASA's highest form of recognition for a non-governmental individual "NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal" for his service to NASA?

Answer- Renjith Kumar

27. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

Answer- Kesari

28. Which Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth funds, has invested ₹5,683.50 crores for a 1.16 % stake in Jio platforms, a subsidiary Reliance Industries Ltd?

Answer- ADIA

29. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

Answer- Harinder Singh

30. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

