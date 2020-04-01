GK Questions April 1, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Abdul Latif recently passed away, he was a -------------.

Cricketer

Golfer

Footballer

Hockey Player

2. Simbalbara National Park is located in which state?

Himachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Kerala

Karnataka

3. Champaner Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Maharashtra

4. Nati is a dance form of which Indian state?

Punjab

Jammu & Kashmir

Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh

5. Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?

Nagaland

Manipur

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab

6. Jolly Grant Airport is located in which city?

Shimla

Dehradun

Mohali

Panchkula

7. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is located in which city?

Chandigarh

Dehradun

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

8. Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram Thermal Power Station is located in which state?

Utter Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

9. Pavagada Solar Park also known as Shakti Sthala is to be set up in which state?

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

10. World Theatre Day is observed every year on -------------.

29 March

24 March

27 March

25 March

Answers:

Answer- Footballer Answer- Himachal Pradesh Answer- Gujarat Answer- Himachal Pradesh Answer- Himachal Pradesh Answer- Dehradun Answer- Dehradun Answer- Haryana Answer- Karnataka Answer- 27 March

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, as per the PM Narendra Modi request, please stay inside and maintain social distancing. Wash hands and stay indoor. Save yourself and save the country.