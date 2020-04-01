The Debate
GK Questions April 1, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 1, 2020, of GK questions candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For today's questions and answers, read on.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Abdul Latif recently passed away, he was a -------------.

  • Cricketer
  • Golfer
  • Footballer
  • Hockey Player

2. Simbalbara National Park is located in which state?

  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Kerala
  • Karnataka

3. Champaner Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in which state?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra

4. Nati is a dance form of which Indian state?

  • Punjab
  • Jammu & Kashmir
  • Rajasthan
  • Himachal Pradesh

5. Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?

  • Nagaland
  • Manipur
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Punjab

6. Jolly Grant Airport is located in which city?

  • Shimla
  • Dehradun
  • Mohali
  • Panchkula

7. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is located in which city?

  • Chandigarh
  • Dehradun
  • Hyderabad
  • Bengaluru

8. Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram Thermal Power Station is located in which state?

  • Utter Pradesh
  • Punjab
  • Haryana
  • Himachal Pradesh

9. Pavagada Solar Park also known as Shakti Sthala is to be set up in which state?

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala

10. World Theatre Day is observed every year on -------------.

  • 29 March
  • 24 March
  • 27 March
  • 25 March

Answers:

  1. Answer- Footballer
  2. Answer- Himachal Pradesh
  3. Answer- Gujarat
  4. Answer- Himachal Pradesh
  5. Answer- Himachal Pradesh
  6. Answer- Dehradun
  7. Answer- Dehradun
  8. Answer- Haryana
  9. Answer- Karnataka
  10. Answer- 27 March

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, as per the PM Narendra Modi request, please stay inside and maintain social distancing. Wash hands and stay indoor. Save yourself and save the country.

