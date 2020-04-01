GK Questions April 1, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Abdul Latif recently passed away, he was a -------------.
2. Simbalbara National Park is located in which state?
3. Champaner Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in which state?
4. Nati is a dance form of which Indian state?
5. Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?
6. Jolly Grant Airport is located in which city?
7. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is located in which city?
8. Deen Bandhu Chotu Ram Thermal Power Station is located in which state?
9. Pavagada Solar Park also known as Shakti Sthala is to be set up in which state?
10. World Theatre Day is observed every year on -------------.
