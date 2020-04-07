The Debate
GK Questions April 7, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of April 7, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. World Athletics Championships have been postponed to what year?

  • 2021
  • 2022
  • 2023
  • 2024

2. A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina. These cities are in?

  • Oman
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Qatar

3. To assess people on COVID-19, the government of India has launched a mobile app named as?

  • AarogyaMantra
  • Swasth
  • AarogyaSetu
  • Sajeev

4. Indian Railways Chittaranjan Locomotive Works has created a world record in producing the highest number of locos. Chittaranjan locomotive works is in?

  • Telangana
  • West Bengal
  • Odisha
  • Andhra Pradesh

5. e-NAM platform was recently in the news. E-NAM platform is related to?

  • Pension
  • Agriculture
  • Student scholarship
  • LPG distribution

6. Who among the following has become the first Judge to take oath under the Indian Constitution as a permanent Judge of the common High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh?

  • Manoj Suri
  • Rajnesh Oswal
  • Ajeet Shrivastav
  • Rohit Dhankar

7. Recently, Pravin Jadhav resigned from the post of MD and CEO of ----------------.

  • Groww
  • Paytm Money
  • Airtel Payments Bank
  • Free Charge

8. Which of the following countries has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in April 2020?

  • Egypt
  • Dominican Republic
  • Cuba
  • Mexico

9. Which of the following state government has recently started doorstep pension payment to its beneficiaries?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana
  • Sikkim

10. Recently the West Bengal government roped in Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to spread awareness about COVID-19. Abhijit Banerjee has won the Nobel Prize in Economics along with ------------.

  • John B. Goodenough, M.Stanley Wittingham
  • Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer
  • James Peebles, Michel Mayor
  • William G.Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe

  1. Answer - 2022
  2. Answer - Saudi Arabia
  3. Answer - AarogyaSetu
  4. Answer - West Bengal
  5. Answer - Agriculture
  6. Answer - Rajnesh Oswal
  7. Answer - Paytm Money
  8. Answer - Dominican Republic
  9. Answer - Andhra Pradesh
  10. Answer - Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer

