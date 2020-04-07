GK Questions April 7, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 6 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the GK questions:

1. World Athletics Championships have been postponed to what year?

2021

2022

2023

2024

2. A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina. These cities are in?

Oman

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

3. To assess people on COVID-19, the government of India has launched a mobile app named as?

AarogyaMantra

Swasth

AarogyaSetu

Sajeev

4. Indian Railways Chittaranjan Locomotive Works has created a world record in producing the highest number of locos. Chittaranjan locomotive works is in?

Telangana

West Bengal

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

5. e-NAM platform was recently in the news. E-NAM platform is related to?

Pension

Agriculture

Student scholarship

LPG distribution

Also Read: GK Questions April 6, 2020: National And International Quiz Question

6. Who among the following has become the first Judge to take oath under the Indian Constitution as a permanent Judge of the common High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh?

Manoj Suri

Rajnesh Oswal

Ajeet Shrivastav

Rohit Dhankar

7. Recently, Pravin Jadhav resigned from the post of MD and CEO of ----------------.

Groww

Paytm Money

Airtel Payments Bank

Free Charge

8. Which of the following countries has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in April 2020?

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Cuba

Mexico

9. Which of the following state government has recently started doorstep pension payment to its beneficiaries?

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Sikkim

10. Recently the West Bengal government roped in Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to spread awareness about COVID-19. Abhijit Banerjee has won the Nobel Prize in Economics along with ------------.

John B. Goodenough, M.Stanley Wittingham

Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer

James Peebles, Michel Mayor

William G.Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 4 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answer - 2022 Answer - Saudi Arabia Answer - AarogyaSetu Answer - West Bengal Answer - Agriculture Answer - Rajnesh Oswal Answer - Paytm Money Answer - Dominican Republic Answer - Andhra Pradesh Answer - Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 3 Quiz On National And International Affairs